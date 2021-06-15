Neither the Johnson City Doughboys nor the Pulaski River Turtles had much going offensively Tuesday night.
Tommy Woods changed that with one swing of the bat.
The big Pulaski third-baseman belted a three-run home run to left field in the sixth inning and the River Turtles escaped with a 4-1 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
After Johnson City had taken a 1-0 lead on Cade Sumbler’s RBI groundout in the fourth inning, Pulaski tied the game on an error. Woods, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder who entered the game hitting .172, then came to the plate and mashed a pitch over the wall.
It was all the scoring the River Turtles needed against a suddenly stagnant Johnson City offense. In the last two games, the Doughboys have had a total of four hits while striking out 23 times. Johnson City has lost three straight.
The Doughboys were playing without manager Rick Magnante and first baseman Cherokee Nichols, who were both serving suspensions after being ejected from a game Sunday. Magnante has to sit out two games while Nichols will be back Wednesday night.
Doughboys starter Ethan Bosacker had good command of his pitches, striking out three of the five batters he faced before leaving the game in the second inning with discomfort in his pitching arm.
Johnson City left the bases loaded in the first and ninth innings without getting a run.
Pulaski starter Ty Ruhl worked six innings, holding the Doughboys to three hits while striking out five and walking five.
The teams will play again Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The promotion is All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.