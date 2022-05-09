The Dobyns-Bennett softball team had all of the momentum with the bases loaded and nobody out in the third inning against Daniel Boone.
Ten minutes later, Boone was leading by six runs.
The sudden change of fortunes allowed the Lady Trailblazers to defeat Dobyns-Bennett 10-1 in the District 1-4 tournament Monday night.
“I thought that kind of took the air out of them a little bit,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said.
Boone advanced to the winner’s bracket final, where it will play host to David Crockett on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Crockett beat Science Hill 6-2 on Monday. D-B and Science Hill will play an elimination game in the losers’ bracket final.
Top-seeded Boone improved to 29-8. D-B, the fourth seed in the tournament, fell to 24-14.
Hailey Porter, who reached base safely three times, led off the top of the third inning with a single. An error on a bunt allowed Hannah Frye to reach base and Katie Zani singled to left to load the bases.
Boone pitcher Maggie Hillman got out of the jam with a groundout, a popup and another groundout.
Three D-B errors and a passed ball helped Boone break the game open with the fateful inning. Speedster Brylee Mesusan led off with a walk and when Audrey Moore tried to bunt her over, it turned into a single.
Another walk to Maci Masters loaded the bases and a passed ball scored the first run.
Savannah Jesse then launched a ball to center field that looked like a sure sacrifice fly. Instead, it was misplayed and the ’Blazers scored two runs while Jessee made it to third base.
Kayleigh Quesinberry the drove in another run with a single and eventually scored on a throwing error after being caught between third and home. Josie Jenkins added the sixth run with an RBI double.
“I can tell you right there, we had the bases loaded and didn’t score and they got six,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “And we helped them. We made mistakes. We threw it around. We played them last week and we didn’t make mistakes and we beat them. In this type of environment you can’t make mistakes and expect to win. This is a hard place to play and they’re a really good team.”
The Indians tried to claw back in the fourth inning, getting a double from Emma Anthony and an RBI single by Claudia Maness, but that was the only run they could manage.
Boone’s Kyleigh Bacon belted a line drive solo homer to center field in the fifth inning.
By the time Masters, Boone’s most productive player, got a hit, all 10 ’Blazers batters had a hit apiece. They wound up with 11. Camryn Sarvis was the only player with two.
For D-B, Porter and Payton Moore each had two hits. The Indians committed six errors.
“We just have to regroup and go play Science Hill tomorrow,” Hubbard said. “Our kids are resilient. They’ll come back out and play.”