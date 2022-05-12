A large contingent of Daniel Boone student-athletes signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Thursday inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Highlighted by five Division I signees, the Trailblazer athletic program as a whole has been blessed with exceptional talent over the last four years.
The group also wasn’t bad in the classroom either, averaging a cumulative GPA of 3.96.
SEVEN SIGN FOR TRACK
The track and cross country teams have been one of the most successful programs at the school — and the athletes are reaping rewards in a big way.
Highlighted by double state champion thrower Eli Penix signing a full scholarship with Samford University, the Blazer track team had a host of others put pen to paper.
Penix holds the school records in both the shot put and the discus, leading the state in both categories.
Distance runner Conner Wingfield inked with the prestigious Colorado program and will be under the direction of legendary coach Mark Wetmore.
Wingfield is a member of the 4x800 relay team that set a school record on Monday at the 42nd Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill.
Colorado has been one of the most successful programs at the national meet over the last 30 years.
Middle distance star Levi Streeval, who leads the state in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, signed with Lipscomb University in Nashville.
Streeval holds the school record of 1:52.80 in the half-mile and was the anchor on Monday’s swift 4x800 relay.
Also signing on to continue their running careers were Jordan Allen (Tennessee Wesleyan), Alysse Rowland (Anderson University), Tyson Thompson (Tennessee Wesleyan) and Samuel Hall (Walters State).
FORD PICKS ETSU
Two-time league offensive lineman of the year Peyton Ford will not have to travel all that far to continue his career on the gridiron.
Ford, who is a two-time all-state selection, chose to stay close to home and picked East Tennessee State.
Teammate Will Hamlin chose to continue his pad-popping days at Emory & Henry in the fall.
OTHER SIGNINGS
Even though he didn’t get an athletic scholarship, Clayton Moorhouse did receive the distinguished honor of an appointment to the United State Military Academy in West Point.
Aiden Dyer chose Mars Hill to continue his golfing career while Taylor Spears will be playing volleyball at Walters State.