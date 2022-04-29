For 10 innings, the East Tennessee State baseball team stood toe-to-toe with Mercer. Then the Southern Conference’s most prolific offense took over in a big way.
The Bears scored seven runs in the 11th inning to beat ETSU 10-3 in the opener of a three-game SoCon series Friday at Thomas Stadium.
The Bucs fell to 24-14 overall, 6-4 in the SoCon. Mercer is 34-8, 8-2.
ETSU reliever Matt Bollenbacher, who came on in place of Zach Kirby in the eighth inning with the score tied 3-3, held Mercer in check until the 11th.
After Bollenbacher started the inning with a strikeout, Bill Knight doubled down the left field line. Treyson Hughes then belted a hot smash up the middle that hit Bollenbacher on his pitching arm. After being checked out and throwing a few practice pitches, Bollenbacher (4-1) remained in the game.
That’s when the Bears started teeing off, with Angelo DiSpigna driving in a run with a single and another scoring on an error on the play. David Burke and Antonio Brown each had a two-run double before Bollenbacher was pulled.
Jackson McDavid, ETSU’s third picher, was greeted by a two-run home run from Jozsef Rohrbacher to cap the festivities.
The Bears came into the game leading the SoCon in home runs, runs and RBIs, but ETSU’s pitchers held them to four hits through 10 innings.
Kirby struck out seven batters in 7 1/3 innings to tie his career high. He allowed two earned runs. ETSU pitchers didn’t walk a batter for the second time this season.
Hughes and Blake Schmitt had solo home runs for Mercer.
Tommy Barth, ETSU’s hot-hitting freshman, and Bryce Hodge hit solo home runs in the third inning. Hodge’s homer was his 11th of the season. Barth also had two doubles to raise his batting average to .388. He has a 15-game hitting streak.
Knight, Mercer’s center fielder, kept the scored tied with a defensive gem in the bottom of the seventh inning when he reached above the wall to rob Cam Norgren of a home run.
Jackson Green had two hits for the Bucs, while DiSpigna, Burke and Rorhbacher each had two for Mercer. Jackson Kelley (6-0) worked three innings of one-hit relief to earn the win.
Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.