THE TOP 10

Daniel Boone’s convincing win over David Crockett shook up this week’s rankings. The Trailblazers moved up two spots while Crockett dropped four notches.

Team W-L Prv 1. Elizabethton 7-1 1 2. Science Hill 6-3 2 3. Dobyns-Bennett 7-2 3 4. West Ridge 7-2 4 5. Hampton 7-1 6 6. Cloudland 8-1 7 7. Unicoi County 8-1 8 8. Daniel Boone 3-5 10 9. David Crockett 5-4 5 (tie) 9. Volunteer 5-4 9

WEEKLY HONORS

Top player

Garrison Barrett, Volunteer

The Falcons have developed into an impressive offensive team, and the senior quarterback has been a big part of it.

In a 48-3 win over Hawkins County rival Cherokee, Barrett was on target all night. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Barrett had a rushing score.

Defensive unit

West Ridge Wolves

Earning the honor for the second straight week, the Wolves handled Tennessee High in a 35-7 decision.

While taking control of the game, West Ridge held the Vikings to 58 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes. For the game, the Wolves racked up three sacks, forced 50 percent of the Vikings’ passes to go incomplete (8 of 16), and held the shutout until the final minutes.

The Hogs Award

Hampton Bulldogs

In a 51-14 whipping of Unaka, the Dog Hogs made things work on the ground and through the air.

The game was stopped early in the fourth quarter because of lightning, but the Bulldogs were still able to ride the offensive line for over 200 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground. The line also provided time for over 100 yards in the passing game.