Hampton knows what to expect, both from Oneida and from a long-road playoff game.
Can the Bulldogs pull off end-game smiles in back-to-back weeks?
In a Class 2A state quarterfinal football contest Friday, Hampton travels to take on the Indians. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs enter with a record of 9-2 while the Indians are 9-3. This is the third straight playoff meeting between these schools with Oneida winning 14-12 in 2019 and Hampton earning a 28-14 victory last season.
And it’s the second straight long bus ride for the Bulldogs, who easily handled Rockwood last week. Oneida is located well off the beaten path, about 40 miles off I-75 and headed toward the Kentucky border.
“It’s only about 10 miles more than last week for us,” Bulldogs coach Michael Lunsford said. “Handling it the way we did last week, we should be able to handle this one the same way.”
THE PLAN
Lunsford said the Indians will throw the ball, but they’re happy keeping it on the ground.
Long drives turned out to be the difference in last week’s 35-21 win over South Greene. Time of possession favored Oneida by a count of 41 minutes to seven minutes for the Rebels.
“They do like to throw it a little more than in the past, but they are still a predominantly run-heavy team,” Lunsford said. “But I expect them to throw the ball a little more against us.”
One reason for Lunsford’s thinking is the way Hampton has handled ground business this season. The Bulldogs shut down the top back from Pigeon Forge, and held Cloudland’s Seth Birchfield way below his season average.
“We have been pretty consistent,” Lunsford said. “We’ve got big kids who work against the run all the time because that’s what they see against our offense in practice.”
INDIANS’ STANDOUTS
Quarterback Caden Rector heads the offense. He utilizes running backs Rylin Duncan and T.J. Meredith along with receiver Lorne Love.
Against South Greene, the two backs combined for 48 carries and 202 yards with three scores.
“They’re going to do what they do, and we’re going to do what we do,” Lunsford said. “It will be put your best foot forward and hope it’s good enough.”
HAMPTON LEADERS
Outside of the weekly contributions from quarterback Conor Jones, Hampton has used a committee approach this season.
Levi Lunsford and Morgan Lyons have been the top running backs of late.
“We’ve just used so many people, nobody has a whole lot of numbers,” Lunsford said. “But Conor has scored a lot of touchdowns.”
Defensive standouts for the Bulldogs include Jones, who is the leading tackler, and Ryan Crumley, who leads in tackles for loss.
Jones and Michael Harrison each have three interceptions while Ashton Hardin is the sack leader with seven.