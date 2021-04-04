Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver is going to be named the next head basketball coach at East Tennessee State, according to sources close to the situation.
Oliver will be replacing Jason Shay, who resigned after one season and a 13-12 record.
Oliver, 51, spent 26 years as an assistant at Division I schools. He has spent the last six seasons as an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee. He is thought of as one of the top assistants and recruiters in the country.
He was also mentioned as a finalist in the coaching search at Winthrop, which ultimately hired Mark Prosser away from Western Carolina.
An official announcement is expected to come on Monday.