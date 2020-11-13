ROAN MOUNTAIN — Its effort was admirable, but Cloudland was unable to extend its football season Friday night.
The ‘Landers saw their season come to a close with a 24-20 loss to Oliver Springs in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs at Orr Field. Cloudland finishes the season with a 7-5 record.
It was the second straight year that Oliver Springs has ended Cloudland’s season.
POINTS AT A PREMIUM FIRST HALF
Points were hard to come by in the opening half of football.
After the Cloudland defense forced a punt on the game’s opening drive, the punt hit a Highlanders player before falling into the hands of the Bobcats. That set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Zack Elliott to Kane Gouge to give OS a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The opening minutes saw the ‘Landers pin Oliver Springs inside its 3-yard line with a punt, and the CHS defense didn’t budge an inch, forcing a three-and-out. The ’Landers then took advantage of great field position and got on the board as Chase Shell hit Caleb Sluder for a 19-yard TD to even things up at 6-6.
The Cloudland defense forced a fumble on the ensuing drive, a turnover CHS parlayed into a 14-6 lead when Shell scored on a 2-yard run and Seth Birchfield added a two-point conversion.
The Bobcats, however, took advantage of a couple of questionable pass interference calls to score in the final seconds of the half. Elliott hit Jacob Hileman for a 13-yard score, and Brandon Nation followed with a conversion run to make it a 14-14 game.
TEAMS TRADE SHOTS
The Bobcats had a quick start in the third quarter.
After a Cloudland fumble on the first play from scrimmage, Nation scored on a 40-yard run to regain the lead for OS. The Bobcats added the two-point conversion (Elliott pass) to take a 22-14 advantage.
The ‘Landers struck on their next drive when Birchfield broke free down the sideline for a 40-yard TD. The two-point try was unsuccessful, leaving Oliver Springs up 22-20 after three complete quarters.
FINAL EFFORTS
Cloudland, however, continued to battle.
The CHS defense made key plays as it held OS to minus-7 yards in the final quarter. The offense, however, was unable to get anything going to mount a comeback — and a Bobcats safety capped all scoring.
LEADERS
Birchfield finished the game with 118 yards on 19 carries, with Sluder rushing eight times for 51 yards.
Shell totaled 42 yards on 3-of-10 passing while adding 20 yards on the ground.