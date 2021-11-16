Providence Academy couldn’t pull off an upset of Oak Hill Academy on Tuesday night. It sure didn’t keep the Knights from trying.
The Knights briefly led in the first quarter and trailed by seven points with 11 minutes left in the game before falling to the Warriors 76-44 in their home gym.
Oak Hill didn’t have its first 20-point lead until Chris Livingston’s free throws gave the Warriors a 55-35 advantage with 5:26 left in the game.
“I’m proud of them, especially with this being our first game,” Providence coach Damon Johnson said of his players. “(The Warriors have) been playing three weeks and have gotten in a groove. For our guys to play against a team the caliber of that and the speed of the game so different.
“You take away the momentum they had when their big guy came in there. But it’s good to know our guys can play against a team of that level.”
The Warriors’ size presented all kinds of problems.
It was especially true when Christian Reeves, a 7-foot center from Concord, North Carolina, enter- ed the game as the first player off the bench. He took over with 13 points in the first half and finished with 15 points overall.
“We got him the ball in the first half and he ended up with 13 points, five blocks and eight rebounds,” Oak Hill coach Steve Smith said. “Jeremy Gregory (an ETSU commit) has been starting and he’s been coming off the bench.”
Devin Ree, a 6-foot-9 forward headed to LSU, led Oak Hill in scoring with 16 points. Chris Livingston, a 6-foot-7 Kentucky commit, finished with 11 points. Jordan Marsh had 10 points with Gregory getting nine and Duke commit Caleb Foster with seven.
James Reese scored 16 points to lead Providence. Jayme Peay totaled 11 points and Thomas Messier ended with seven.
KNIGHTS FIGHT
Peay gave Providence its only lead, 6-4, at 5:23 in the game. The Warriors answered with the next 13 points and led 19-9 at the end of one quarter.
Providence cut the margin to 25-17 in the second quarter on Jacob Reese’s 3-point goal. Oak Hill closed out the quarter with the final 10 points for a 35-17 halftime lead.
Coach Johnson’s squad wasn’t about to give up.
They got the margin back to seven points, 41-34, on James Reese’s bucket in the third quarter. They kept it close, trailing 47-35 after three before the Warriors turned up the wick on the defensive end in the fourth.
“We tried to pressure the ball more in the second half,” Smith said. “We didn’t do a good job in the third quarter, but we did in the fourth quarter. We’re getting ready to head to Florida to play three of the top four teams in the country in December. That will tell us how good we are.”
Peay gave the home crowd a couple of reasons to cheer late, slicing through the defense for a one-handed dunk with 1:23 left and finishing the game with a layup.
GREAT COMPETITION
The Warriors took the game in large part because of the relationship with Mike Barnes, a former Oak Hill employee, and Providence athletic director George Pitts, who famously coached Science Hill to an 82-72 upset over No. 3 nationally ranked Oak Hill in 1994.
Providence has another stern test Friday when it hosts Knox Catholic, which is led by Johnson City native and Tennessee commit B.J. Edwards.
“We’re looking to it, can’t wait. That’s what basketball is all about,” Johnson said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t play teams like that. Our kids work their butts off and why not give them the opportunity to play the best?”