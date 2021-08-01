ELIZABETHTON — When you take a quick glance at Unaka’s football roster and notice there are two Drew Smiths listed, you can’t help but wonder if they are related.
As it turns out, they’re the same guy.
When Drew Smith plays fullback, his regular position, he will be wearing No. 4 for the Rangers. He’s also been working at offensive guard, where he will wear No. 66.
Smith has turned to double duty because graduation hit the Unaka line pretty hard.
“We still want to keep him in the backfield, let him wear jersey No. 4,” Unaka coach O’Brien Bennett said. “But we’re also going to carry No. 66 for him too. If somebody goes down or if some of these guys don’t step up like we expect them to, he’s going to have to put on No. 66 and get in the trenches. That’s just the way of this year.”
With 25 players on Unaka's roster, almost everybody is a two-way player. Smith is unique in that he plays two different positions on offense as well as being a solid linebacker and one of the area's leaders in tackles last season.
Smith is built for both positions and the 230-pound senior sounds like he’s up for the challenge.
“It’s an exciting idea,” Smith said. “I’d love just being able to run the ball, but I have to do whatever is best for the team this year. I understand we’re in a tough spot.”
Bennett admits he’d rather have the ball in Smith’s hands as well.
“Having a guy who’s 230 pounds in the backfield is great,” Bennett said. “He’s a guy that’s strong. He can move. He’s a load to handle. As strong as he is, that’s how you design running backs.
“He gives us something in the backfield that we wouldn’t otherwise have, that being a bulldozer.”
That bulldozer might be clearing way for the other running backs, and Bennett is glad he at least has that option.
“It’s a similar position, so the transition isn’t something that he’s not going to understand because he’s always been such a big part of blocking,” Bennett said. “Being able to make that transition mentally isn’t too much for him to do. Getting him in the trenches, he’s not going to forget how to carry the football.
“He’s got to rep and learn the line and the techniques and the leverage and the footwork, particularly in the pass-protection game.”
Smith says he’d take as much satisfaction in blocking for a touchdown as scoring one himself.
“As long as it gets points on the board, it’s all the same to me,” he said.