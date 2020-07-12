KINGSPORT — If this keeps up, they may have rename it the Nottingham Invitational.
William Nottingham came in strong to win the Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. The former Dobyns-Bennett golfer now playing for Clemson shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a three-day total of 13-under 203.
He finished 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Scotty Hudson in the 71st edition of the tournament.
“It means a lot to win this tournament. It’s always fun to come back and play with great guys and good competition,” Nottingham said. “It was awesome to play with Scotty, to see how good of a player he has become.”
The two, who are first cousins, were good throughout the tournament.
Nottingham had all parts of his game working. He was hitting long and straight off the tee, was spot-on with his approach shots and proved accurate on the greens.
“I was hitting it really good off the tee today and made some good putts,” Nottingham said. “Everything felt solid. It was good to be consistent all weekend and not throw a bad number out there.”
Hudson trailed by three strokes entering the final round. With Nottingham playing such a solid round, Hudson had to take some chances on the back nine to try to catch him.
“When you’re in tournament golf, it’s a lot of momentum,” Hudson said. “When you’re behind against someone like William, it’s hard to make it up. You have to make birdies because making pars, you’re losing track.
“There were a few risk-reward shots. Early on, I played it safe. But as William took a bigger lead, I had to play more aggressive.”
First-round leader Taylor Kilgore, a rising senior at Dobyns-Bennett, shot a 2-under 70 and ended at 217 to finish third. He credited the strong bounce-back round with a more focused approach.
“Yesterday, I couldn’t hit any of the shots I wanted to,” Kilgore said. “I wasn’t picking out good targets and didn’t hit as many greens. I picked out better targets today and that was the big difference. If you told me I would finish third coming into the week, I would have taken it for sure.”
Matthew Love finished fourth at 219 and Jon Wes Lovelace, who finished state runner-up for Volunteer High School in 2019, rounded out the top five at 220.
SENIOR VICTORY
Mike Poe followed up low rounds of 70 and 65 with a 1-over 73 on Sunday to finish with a 208, three strokes ahead of defending champion Tony Green. It was Poe’s third Seniors division win in the tournament.
Poe, the Volunteer High School basketball coach, had a tremendous weekend on the greens. It was key to him hanging on for the win.
“I was able to putt pretty well. I didn’t really have my good stuff today and I made a couple of par saves early to bail me out,” Poe said. “I feel very fortunate.”
Ironically, Poe’s struggles with his short game earlier this year had shaken his confidence. It led to him making the decision earlier in the week to go to an arm-lock putter.
“I was beginning to wonder as bad as I had putted this year if I would ever win again,” he said. “I was pretty dejected. As much as I practice, my putter had let me down. Hopefully, I’ve found something I can be consistent with.”
Green shot an even-par 72 to finish second. He was 5-under 211 for the tournament, two strokes better than third-place Cary Daniels, who was 2-over 74 on Sunday.
SUPER-SENIOR ROMP
Bob Ross continued his weekend domination of the Super Senior division.
He shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday to give him a 218 overall, 25 strokes better than nearest competitor Pat Kenney. Eddie Welch finished third at 252.