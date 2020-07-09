KINGSPORT — When the 71st Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament begins Friday morning, one question will be on everybody’s minds. What will William Nottingham do for an encore?
Nottingham has won the tournament three of the past four years. Last year, he closed with an eight-under-par 64 for a 19-under total to break Scott Stallings’ scoring record.
“It’s tough to try to follow that,” Nottingham said. “You just really have to play one shot at a time and shoot the best score you can every day. You’re always kind of thinking ahead, but you have to try to stay in the moment and not get too far ahead of yourself.”
The 54-hole tournament runs from Friday through Sunday at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club.
Nottingham said he’s played Ridgefields a lot this summer. It’s a course where he has shot 59 and 58 in casual rounds over the past two years.
“It’s always nice to come back to a place you’re familiar with for a tournament and have good competition while staying at home,” he said.
Nottingham played in the North & South Amateur last week at Pinehurst, where he narrowly missed making match play. He finished one shot out of a playoff for the final spot.
“I was feeling really good about my game and a lot better about my putting,” he said. “I was so close. You have to keep working hard.”
Nottingham is playing a limited summer schedule before he returns to Clemson for his second “senior” year thanks to the NCAA’s decision to give spring sport athletes another year of eligibility when their seasons were canceled because of The coronavirus.
He came close at the Tillinghast Invitational, tying the tournament record with a first-round 64 at Johnson City Country Club before fading in the final round. He’ll also play in the Tennessee State Amateur next month.
Before then, there’s a little business to tend to at his home course, where his winning margin last year was 14 shots.
When asked what his goals will be this weekend, he said “I don’t really have any numbers in mind, but I guess one would be to beat whatever I shot last year. That would be nice to try to get to 20 under, but there’s a lot of time before then and that’s a lot of birdies away.”
In the Senior Division, Tony Green will be back to defend his title, while Hal McHorris is back to add to his Super-Senior championship. McHorris shot 73-74-68 last year to win by 25 strokes.