KINGSPORT — William Nottingham had another solid day in his bid for a fourth Ridgefields Invitational title in five years. Mike Poe shot a low round of the day to lead the Seniors division.
Nottingham finished with a 4-under 68 for a second straight day on Saturday to hold a three-stroke lead over his cousin Scotty Hudson after two rounds in the 71st edition of the tournament.
The Kingsport golfer, who played for Dobyns-Bennett High School and currently plays for Clemson University, got off to a fast start, going 4-under on the first four holes and staying the course the rest of the way.
“I played really well on the front nine,” Nottingham said. “Coming in, it wasn’t the prettiest, but you can’t be mad with a 68. The course was really firm yesterday. We had some rain and it played different today, but it’s still really good.”
Hudson, who was tied with his first cousin after the first round, opted to take the safe route on his way to 1-under 71. With course conditions the Franklin golfer described as amazing, he was at 5-under 139 after two rounds.
“I played safe and didn’t want to take myself out of it,” Hudson said. “I played the par-fives even, so I lost a few shots there. William is a great player, so I know it’s going to take a great round to beat him. I knew going into it that he was going to be the toughest competition.”
Mike Damron is third at 1-over 145, followed by Matthew Love at 146. First-round leader Taylor Kilgore shot an 8-over 80 on Saturday to fall into a tie for fifth-place with Jon Wes Lovelace at 147.
SENIOR SIZZLEMike Poe, a two-time winner of the tournament’s Senior division, set a blistering pace with a 7-under 65.
The Volunteer High School basketball coach is now 9-under 135 for the tournament, holding a four-stroke lead over Cary Daniels and defending champion Tony Green in the Senior championship. Poe was both efficient and effective with his approaches and putter.
“I made some good par saves like 18, I made one there,” Poe said. “I made a lot of five or six-footers. That’s the only difference in me playing now and a month ago, how I made putts. I’ve gone to this DeChambeau arm-lock putter and it seems to have freed me up a little bit. Hopefully, I can keep that going.”
Daniels, the former Dobyns-Bennett athletic director, and Green each finished 4-under 68 on the day and are 5-under for the tournament. Daniels felt there were some missed opportunities coming down the stretch.
“I eagled 11 to get to 4-under. I had a bunch of good birdie putts coming in, but didn’t make them,” Daniels said. “That’s golf and how it goes sometimes. Overall, I played well today and I’m pleased with how I played.”
Green matched Daniels’ score and stayed in contention by hitting four birdie putts over the last seven holes.
“I fought to the end. After 11, I made four birdies and saved it,” Green said. “It could have gone the other way. You’ve got to make yourself hit it. If you can do that, you can make putts. The greens are smooth, they just were slower after it rained yesterday.”
SUPER SENIORSBob Ross shot a 2-over 74 to push his two-day total to 147 in the Super Senior championship. He holds a commanding 15-stroke lead over second-place Pat Kenney heading into Sunday’s final round.