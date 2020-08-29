BLOUNTVILLE — Will Nottingham is the director of the offense in his second year at quarterback for the Cougars.
“Will has a very developed skill set,” Central head coach Chris Steger said. “He puts us in the best position to succeed. In the game against Sullivan North, we’d send in three or four plays from the sideline and he was making a major decision on about 75 to 80 percent of those plays.
“I think the best part of his game is the mental part. He’s not only a great football player, but he carries an above-4.0 GPA in the classroom.”
The receiving corps for Central is long, lanky and athletic. Steger highlighted the core three, which he believes will make some big plays.
“Connor Wilson and Preston Staubus each have a great catch radius,” he said. “The one that has come a long way though is Peyton Greene. He’s really bought in and is a big home run threat for us.”
The defense for Sullivan Central should be much improved and is headlined by Nick Harrison.
“For us, it all starts up front with Nick,” Steger said. “He’s also our tailback and he’s very reliable on both sides of the ball. He has a very high football IQ and he’s probably one of the most intense kids I’ve ever coached.
“On defense, he knows where everyone should line up. I really think he wants out of the shadow of his brother, who had enormous success.”