KINGSPORT — Sullivan Central quarterback Will Nottingham was determined not to let history repeat itself Friday night.
The Cougars’ gunslinger threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 26-8 win at Sullivan North on Friday night.
It came one year after the Cougars blew a three-touchdown lead against the Golden Raiders. This time, Nottingham and his teammates built a 20-0 lead in the first half and stayed in command the second half at Benny Compton Field.
Nottingham’s final numbers included 11-of-20 passing for 244 yards and six rushes for 32 yards.
“You try not to think about last year, but it’s going to happen. We knew we were the better team and we just had to finish,” Nottingham said. “We just had to execute and we did that.”
It was an emotional victory for Central coach Chris Steger and his family. The North field house is named for Steger’s father-in-law, Coy Harris, and it was the last time the schools were scheduled to meet before consolidation next season. Although things were going their way at halftime, Steger warned the players not to let up.
“I told these guys we had this thing last year and we let off the gas a little,” Steger said. “They responded to the challenge. That was the best defensive performance since I’ve been at Central. Coach (Richard) Bragg, the plan he had, it was phenomenal.
“Then, I can’t say everything that this guy (Nottingham) means to me and this community. Other seniors like Connor Willson, Nick Harrison and Preston Staubus, all of them came through. My wife’s daddy’s name is on that field house, so that’s pretty emotional to get through that.”
Just to play the game was a victory for North, which saw its practices interrupted a couple of weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Raiders certainly fought hard and were successfully able to move the ball downfield, only to be stopped four of five times in the red zone.
“It was wonderful to get out here. I told the kids they were part of something historic and it was great to see society come back a little bit,” North coach Preston Patrick said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort from the kids or the assistants tonight. They gave the effort and I’m proud of them.
"We moved the ball well all night. I hope with more practice we will be able to finish those drives. The way these kids are working and getting better, I believe we will.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Nottingham hit a fake screen to Peyton Greene for a 61-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage. He was just getting warmed up. He completed three passes for 54 yards on the next Central drive and then ran it in himself from two yards for a 12-0 lead.
Connor Wilson was on the receiving end of an vertical route, turning it into an 81-yard pass touchdown to give the Cougars a three-score lead. Harrison ran in the two-point conversion for a 20-0 lead.
North scored on a 14-play, 78-yard drive to open the second half. Ethan Norris scored on a 2-yard run on fourth down and Joe Flanigan added a two-point conversion run.
Central answered with a 96-yard drive, capped off with a 10-yard pass from Nottingham to Preston Staubus.
Quarterback Isaiah Pruitt paced the North offense. He hit 14 of 24 passes for 141 yards and carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards.
As for the victors, they wanted to enjoy the moment.
“We’re just playing one game at a time,” Nottingham said. “This is the last season and the school’s legacy is on the line. We have to play every game like it’s our last because it could be.”