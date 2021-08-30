SIDEBAR

THE TOP 10

There wasn’t enough evidence for a significant move of the Top 10 needle this week, but Cloudland earned a spot at No. 10.

Team W-L Prv Elizabethton 1-0 1 Dobyns-Bennett 2-0 2 Science Hill 1-1 3 West Ridge 2-0 4 David Crockett 1-1 5 Daniel Boone 1-0 6 Unicoi County 2-0 7 Hampton 2-0 8 Tennessee High 0-1 9 Cloudland 2-0 NR

WEEKLY HONORS

TOP PLAYER

Seth Birchfield, Cloudland

As Cloudland built a 46-8 halftime lead, the senior running back was getting things done. He scored all three of his touchdowns with runs of two and 45 yards along with an 8-yard fumble return.

For the game, Birchfield carried 11 times for 129 yards in Cloudland’s 54-22 win over Unaka.

DEFENSIVE UNIT

Unicoi County Blue Devils

There was simply no place for Cosby to go.

In a 44-0 victory, Unicoi held the Eagles to minus-eight yards of total offense with two passing and minus-10 rushing. The Blue Devils picked off a pass and stopped Cosby 11 times on 12 third-down attempts.

THE HOGS AWARD

Science Hill Hilltoppers

There was time to throw and room to run, thanks to the big boys up front.

Science Hill racked up 222 yards rushing on 29 attempts (7.7 per carry), and the pass protection also provided enough time for 193 yards through the air in a 36-21 come-from-behind win over Anderson County.