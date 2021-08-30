When Greeneville visits Elizabethton on Friday night, it will be a historic matchup.
For the first time in the playoff era, Northeast Tennessee will have a regular-season game representing four state football championships in four years with each team owning at least one. Greeneville won the Class 4A title in 2017-18 while the Cyclones won in 2019-20.
One contest involving an area team had three state titles in three years represented. That was in 2012 when Greeneville (2010-11) played Alcoa (2010).
Also, there was a matchup with three titles in five years in 1973 when Tennessee High (1971-72) played Morristown East (1969).
Friday’s game at Citizens Bank Stadium is more like a playoff game because of the postseason implications. Playoff seeding is even more critical than years past with South-Doyle and Fulton dropping into Region 2-4A.
The Region 1-4A runner-up is likely looking at a first-round matchup against Anderson County, Fulton or South-Doyle — not anything like Greeneville and Elizabethton experienced in the round of 32 over the last four years. And even Carter and Gibbs appear to be threats from this deep league. Fulton, South-Doyle, Carter and Gibbs were all in Class 5A last year.
The second round could mean playing the Region 1-4A champion from that trio (Anderson, Fulton, South-Doyle) while the quarterfinals might be a rematch with the Region 1-4A champ.
In other words, the playoff road appears to be much more difficult this year in Class 4A. And that means positioning is critical, which heightens the importance of Friday’s showdown.
AROUND THE STATE
If a person looks closely at the Associated Press state rankings, they will see Cloudland got a vote for No. 1 in Class 1A.
The rankings are compiled from the votes of 16 sports writers from news organizations across the state. Voting a team higher than it has proven it deserves only serves to erode the legitimacy of the polls. Unfortunately the Associated Press has chosen through the years to keep voting anonymous. This allows people to vote without giving justification for any decisions.
But, for the record, the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News did not rank Cloudland No. 1 this week. We had them at No. 7. The Highlanders haven’t won more than one playoff game in 19 years. Meanwhile, Trenton Peabody — now in Class 1A with Cloudland — won each of the last three Class 2A state championships and currently holds a 39-game winning streak. Peabody, until proven otherwise, deserves to be No. 1. The only other team with a legitimate claim to the top spot is defending 1A state champion Fayetteville.
POSTPONEMENTS
The Big Nine Golf tournament, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Sept. 9. It will be played at Tri-Cities Golf Club with a start time of 8 a.m.
Heavy rain in the weather forecast was the deciding factor in the postponement, Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. …
Daniel Boone’s home soccer match against Science Hill, scheduled for Tuesday, has been called off. The Lady Trailblazers don’t have enough healthy or non-quarantined players. Boone is 2-0 on the season with wins over West Ridge and David Crockett. …
West Ridge’s home soccer match against Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday has been moved to Sullivan Central’s field. Game time remains at 6 p.m. …
D-B announced a makeup date for its previously postponed home soccer game against David Crockett. The Lady Indians will play the Pioneers on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at West Ridge
It’s the first region game for the Wolves, and it’s a challenge as they take on the preseason favorite.
Science Hill found its offensive rhythm last week while the Wolves had to sit out because of a COVID postponement.
Morristown West at David Crockett
Preseason chatter had the Trojans unlikely to battle at the top of Region 1-5A, but wins over Morristown East and Hardin Valley have some folks taking a second look.
Greeneville at Elizabethton
Three of the last four meetings between these teams have produced terrific contests, including last year’s 24-20 win by the Cyclones in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. This should be another dandy.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Science Hill 31, West Ridge 27
Both teams have the ability to put points on the board, and this should be a back-and-forth battle decided in the fourth quarter.