For Science Hill’s offensive line, this may be the opportunity of a lifetime.
Of course, nobody can predict what the future holds for Walter Nolen III, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound senior for Powell. But right now, as the No. 1-ranked defensive lineman prospect in the nation, he presents a chance for opponents to play against someone who could one day be like Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams or Kansas City’s Chris Jones.
Not to compare Nolen to those NFL standouts, but every great player had a starting point in high school. And the consensus among scouts says Nolen is the best high school defensive player in the country. At the least, it’s a chance to face an SEC-level talent.
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said Powell moves Nolen to different spots on the defensive line. So on any given snap, a Hilltoppers’ lineman could be face to face with the hard-to-handle athlete.
Certainly Maryville found a way to get past Nolen when it defeated Powell 52-31 on Aug. 26. In that contest, Maryville ran the ball 38 times in 52 plays. Junior running back Noah Vaughn had 205 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns. But it should be noted that the Rebels have junior center Cal Grubbs, who ranks No. 46 in the nation for interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports.
Nolen can’t be a one-man defense, and Powell has allowed 40 points per game while building a 2-1 record — which means Science Hill’s offense should be able to move the football against the Panthers.
But they have to keep an eye on Mr. Nolen.
BEGINNING RECOVERY
Volunteer junior lineman/running back Thomas Galloway underwent surgery Saturday morning and was back home Saturday night, head coach Jesse McMillan said Monday.
Galloway was injured during the Falcons’ 28-14 victory over Seymour on Friday.
McMillan said the surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula went well.
“He’s an outstanding young man, one of our hardest working kids who just does everything the right way,” McMillan said. “You never want to see anyone go through that, but a kid like him getting injured just made it so much worse. I certainly cried while all that was going on, and he was just making jokes. He certainly handled it better than I did. I still haven’t gotten over it. I have a lot of love and respect for these kids.
“Thankfully, Thomas is just a junior so he’s going to work his tail off and be back better than ever next year.”
AROUND THE STATE
Here’s a look at how the Press/Times-News voted in this week’s Associated Press polls:
Class 6A
1. Oakland, 2. Maryville, 3. Riverdale, 4. Summit, 5. Bradley Central, 6. Dobyns-Bennett, 7. Germantown, 8. Ravenwood, 9. Collierville, 10. Science Hill
Class 5A
1. Mt. Juliet, 2. Knoxville West, 3. Powell, 4. Page, 5. Springfield, 6. Memphis Central, 7. Walker Valley, 8. David Crockett, 9. Henry County, 10. Knoxville Central
Class 4A
1. Greeneville, 2. South-Doyle, 3. Pearl-Cohn, 4. Tullahoma, 5. Elizabethton, 6. Haywood, 7. Upperman, 8. Marshall County, 9. Hardin County, 10. South Gibson
Class 3A
1. Alcoa, 2. Covington, 3. Loudon, 4. Giles County, 5. Kingston, 6. Waverly, 7. Unicoi County, 8. Dyersburg, 9. East Nashville, 10. Fairview
Class 2A
1. Meigs County, 2. Trousdale County, 3. Hampton, 4. MAHS, 5. Marion County, 6. Tyner Academy, 7. Westview, 8. Riverside, 9. Huntingdon, 10. South Greene
Class 1A
1. Peabody, 2. Fayetteville, 3. South Pittsburg, 4. McKenzie, 5. Cornersville, 6. Coalfield, 7. Cloudland, 8. Gordonsville, 9. Clay County, 10. Middle College
BASKETBALL EVENT
The Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic is set to return in 2021 at Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville.
Canceled last year because of the pandemic, the event has expanded to 20 teams with games from Dec. 27-31. Among the local teams competing are Daniel Boone and Sullivan East. For more information, visit www.ajblc.com.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Powell at Science Hill
It’s yet another early test for the Hilltoppers, who meet a top-five-ranked team from another classification for the second time in four weeks.
Class 5A Powell is averaging 46 points per game, so this will be a major test for Science Hill’s improving defense.
David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett
The Pioneers have made a habit of ignoring history over the last four seasons. They will need to do it again as they are 0-6 against the Indians in a series that began in 2009. The average final score of those games is 51-5.
Daniel Boone at Elizabethton
The bad news for the Trailblazers is a 2-33 all-time record against the Cyclones. The good news is Boone came within a whisker of beating Elizabethton last year. A blocked short field goal attempt in the final minute protected the Cyclones’ 23-21 win.