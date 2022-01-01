They’ve gone from starring on the local high school basketball courts to making an impact at the college level.
Courtney Whitson, Alasia Smith and Jaycie Jenkins are putting up big numbers for their respective teams this season.
Courtney Whitson, Middle Tennessee State
Whitson, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, was the Johnson City Press / Kingsport Times News Northeast Tennessee player of the year and NET female athlete of the year her senior season. The all-time leading scorer (2,456 points) and rebounder (1,476) in school history, she was a McDonald’s All-American nominee in 2019.
Now a junior in Murfreesboro, the 6-foot Whitson is living up to the hype. She had her moments as a freshman with averages of 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while playing for Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame coach Rick Insell.
As a sophomore, she scored 10.6 points and led the team at 7.7 rebounds per game. She was named to the all-Conference USA tournament team after averaging 15.3 points per game and hitting 52.2 percent from 3-point range. She and her Blue Raiders teammates lost to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Whitson ended the 2021 calendar year in style. She scored a career-high 31 points, including 6-for-11 from 3-point range, to lead MTSU to a 85-56 win over Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night. She leads the team with 13.7 points per game and has 6.5 rebounds per game, while guiding the Blue Raiders to a 9-2 record.
Her totals include a 17-point, 10-rebound performance in a 62-52 win over Illinois in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Nov. 27.
Alasia Smith, Gardner-Webb
Smith, a Science Hill alum, was the 2020 Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News NET player of the year her senior season.
The 5-foot-10 forward was named Big South Conference freshman of the year after she started a team-best 23 of 24 games with averages of 11.3 and 8.3 rebounds per game. She posted three double-doubles, led the team with 15 blocks and ranked second with 65 steals.
As a sophomore, Smith has upped her scoring average to 12.3 points per game, while still maintaining the 6.3 rebounds per game. Through 12 games, she’s already matched the 15 blocks from last season. A quick-handed defender, she is tied for the team league with 30 steals.
Season highs include 21 points against Mercer and 19 rebounds against Austin Peay. Personally gratifying was Gardner-Webb’s 78-72 win over ETSU on Nov. 26. She’s also matched the three double-doubles from last season, including a 17-point, 13-rebound performance in the Bulldogs’ 64-50 win over High Point on Dec. 29.
Jaycie Jenkins, Milligan
Jenkins was the 2020 NET Female Athlete of the Year at Daniel Boone after starring on the volleyball and basketball courts and on the softball diamond.
The daughter of Milligan Hall of Fame inductee Tonya Bailey Jenkins is making her own name for the Lady Buffs. She was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference freshman of the year after averaging 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
She ended her freshman season with career highs of 34 points and 17 rebounds in Milligan’s 93-78 loss to CIU in the AAC tournament.
Through the first part of the 2021-22 season, Jenkins leads the team with 25 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She has three 30-plus points games this season, including a new career high 36 in an 82-54 win at Montreat on Nov. 6.
The Milligan roster has several other local players including Jenkins’ high school teammate Madi Runnels.
Former Unicoi County standout Hailie Padgett, a 5-11 senior forward, is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Buffs. Lily Griffith, a 5-6 senior guard who attended Dobyns-Bennett, is coming in with 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Shy Tuelle, Campbell
After an outstanding prep career at Hampton where Tuelle ended with 1,750 points, 950 rebounds and 705 assists, she has excelled at the college level.
Tuelle, a 5-10 senior guard, was a Big South Conference preseason all-conference pick. It is the latest honor after she was named to the Big South Conference freshman team, then averaged 8.9 points per game for the Camels as a sophomore. It was highlighted by her making seven 3-pointers in win over USC Upstate and the team capturing the regular-season conference title.
She earned Big South all-conference as a junior with averages of 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Through the first nine games of her senior season, she is averaging 8.8 points per game with a season-high 15 against Norfolk State.
Sullivan Central graduate Bre Yarber is redshirting her freshman season as she’s recovering from a shoulder injury.
Kalee Johnson, UVa.-Wise
Kalee Johnson is Happy Valley’s all-time leading scorer with 2,004 career points. Now as a redshirt senior at the University of Virginia-Wise, she is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lady Cavaliers. The totals include 19 points and five steals against Tusculum and 16 points and 13 rebounds against Limestone.
Another team leader is former Sullivan Central star Meg Crawford with 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Several others are making an impact including former Daniel Boone standout Sydney Pearce, who is finishing up her senior year at Carson-Newman. The 6-foot-3 Pearce, a NET defensive player of the year in high school, had 29 blocks her junior year in helping the Eagles win the South Athletic Conference regular-season title. She is averaging 3.5 points and 4.6 rebounds her senior year.
Abbey Crawford, a former Sullivan Central star, is averaging three points per game at Wofford including a 12-point effort against Brevard on December 8.