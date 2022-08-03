Racing returned to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in a big way Tuesday night.
NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman won the Tour Top Modified feature in the opening night of the “Racetrack Revival” in front of a sold-out front grandstand.
Newman got by Ryan Preece and then passed leader Spencer Davis with six laps to go when lapped traffic came into play. Then, Newman had to hold off Davis and a hard-charging Matt Hirschman for the win.
“I was waiting for the right time to place the pass,” Newman said to Racing America’s Matt Weaver. “Fortunately, I was able to make the pass off turn 4 down low. That’s where the track opens up the most. It all worked out.”
As big as Newman’s victory was, the speedway itself was the biggest winner. Many fans have been clamoring for a return of one of NASCAR’s national series to the Western North Carolina track, located 90 miles from Johnson City. The large turnout obviously showed the great interest in this unique 5/8-mile oval with a downhill front stretch and uphill backstretch.
The other major news concerned Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing in the CARS Tour Late Model race on Aug. 31. He will reuniting with former sponsor Sun Drop in a green No. 3 Sun Drop Chevrolet. As an 18-year-old, Earnhardt ran a car with the paint scheme at North Wilkesboro.
Earnhardt finished 20th in that race, the Lowe’s 150 in October 1993. Barry Beggarly was the race winner with Dennis Setzer the runner-up.
“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again. To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ’93, I wouldn’t want it any other way.
“They were with my dad for years and one of my first sponsors. Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”
Carson Kvapil, son of former NASCAR Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, will be a teammate of Earnhardt’s in a No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
Tuesday’s event marked the first major Modified race at North Wilkesboro since Junior Miller won a PASS Series race in 2011. The track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series races from 1949-96.
After the August races, the track will be converted into a dirt track in October. Dirt racing runs throughout the month, culminating with XR Series Super Late Models and the Carolina Sprint Tour on October 28-29.
KINGSPORT PRACTICE DAY
There is no racing scheduled at Kingsport Speedway for Friday night. Weather permitting, there will be an open practice from 3 p.m. until dark.
Racing is scheduled to return to the 3/8-mile concrete oval August 12 with twin features for both the Late Model Stock class, as well as features for the Sportsman, Street Stock, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Food City Night at the Pine is scheduled for Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia. The program includes feature races for Late Model, Mod 4, Pure 4, Pure Street and Bomber classes.
Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with kids’ rides at 6 p.m. and racing to start at 7 p.m.
For drag racing enthusiasts, Cherokee Race Park has a test-and-tune scheduled Friday. Bracket racing is on tap for Saturday at the 1/8-mile, IHRA-sanctioned drag strip in Rogersville.