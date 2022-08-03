Racing returned to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in a big way Tuesday night.

NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman won the Tour Top Modified feature in the opening night of the “Racetrack Revival” in front of a sold-out front grandstand.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video