Hampton and North Greene have played some classic boys basketball games over the last few years and Thursday’s Region 1-1A championship game will go down as one to remember for Greene Countians.
The Huskies (30-5) rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to upend their Watauga Valley Conference foes 49-47 inside a loud and packed Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
North Greene will host Oliver Springs in Monday’s sectional round while Hampton plays at Harriman.
It was the third regional title for North Greene coach Sam Tarlton in five seasons and he will attempt to take his crew to a fourth state tournament.
Tournament MVP Jason Britton hit an up- and-under layup with his off hand with 16 seconds to go to give the Huskies the lead for good.
Out of a timeout, Hampton had a good look at the basket with 5.3 seconds left, but Dalton Holtsclaw’s 3-pointer from the corner was long and the buzzer sounded.
“We knew that if we wanted to play with Hampton that we had to match their toughness and physicality,” Tarlton said. “In the first half, we weren’t doing that because they were getting every offensive rebound and loose ball.
“The speech at halftime was either they can lay down in the gym and get embarrassed or we could come out and play. I gave them a goal of cutting it to eight by the fourth quarter and we were at eight halfway through the third.”
Britton finished with 16 points — 13 of which came in the second half. Olli Saarela got the Huskies started with 10 in the first quarter and helped keep North Greene afloat.
Saarela scored 15 in the game.
“(Jason) is as good as I’ve ever coached and he’s just a sophomore. He’s made big shot after big shot for us down the stretch,” Tarlton said. “I told them I needed someone else to step up and Olli did that for us early on. He kept us in it and he can be aggressive, which he needs to do more often.”
It was a tale of two halves for the Bulldogs, who shot 15 of 20 before intermission, led 35-19 and looked like they were going to run away and hide.
North Greene, however, made a defensive switch to a 2-2-1 trapping zone and slowed the pace of the game.
The ‘Dogs shot just 3 of 19 in the second half and had 11 turnovers.
Cadon Buckles finished with a game-high 21, but he was the only player for coach Ned Smith’s crew to finish in double figures.
“We went cold and shot 3-of-19 and just couldn’t buy one in the second half,” Smith said. “We got good looks, but they just didn’t go down.
“We had a big opportunity up 47-40, but we had some turnovers and they made some big shots.”
The Huskies shot 20 of 47 in the game. They were 12 of 28 in the second half while only committing eight turnovers.
Monday’s sectional game for the Bulldogs will be a rematch of the 2020 version in which Hampton won at home by 39 points.
It won’t be that easy this time around.
“Harriman has a great program,” Smith said. “They’re usually in the sectional and they’re well-coached.”