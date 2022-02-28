Another year and another regional final for the North Greene girls basketball team.
Per usual, defense was key in the Lady Huskies Region 1-1A semifinal win over Unaka 54-36 on Monday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Lady Rangers tied the game at 34 with two minutes to go in the third quarter, but North Greene went on a 13-2 run to end the game.
North Greene will meet Cloudland in the finals on Wednesday also back at Boone’s Snyder Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Both teams also clinched berths in the sectional round on Saturday.
“The first half went pretty well and we held them to 14 points in the first half and with what we asked the kids, I felt pretty good,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “It was gone in no time and they went on that big run. They hit consecutive 3-pointers and some of it was in transition.
“When I got them over there in the huddle, I told them not to let adversity change anything. I thought our kids dug down pretty deep and played so hard after that.”
The Lady Huskies (23-12) had a diverse scoring sheet as Brooklyn Anderson led the way with 14 points. Shelby Davenport also had a big night with 13.
North Greene shot 17 of 45 from the field, but held Unaka to a 1-of-12 effort from the floor in the fourth quarter.
North Greene’s Zoe Sanders netted nine points, but her biggest contribution was on defense, holding the high-scoring Lyndie Ramsey in check.
Ramsey led the Lady Rangers with 13 points, shooting 5 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line. She will need 18 points going into her senior season to go over 2,000 for her career.
To start the third quarter, Unaka (24-9) was hot and netted five consecutive 3-pointers to get back in the game after being down eight points at halftime.
The clamps came out on defense after a timeout for the Lady Huskies.
“We’ve got some kids that can be physical without fouling,” Buchanan said. “We know that is the way Unaka plays, too. They know they have a size disadvantage when we have Brooklyn in there and they have to be more aggressive.”
Cloudland 59, Hampton 52
In a classic nip-and-tuck Carter County battle, the Lady Highlanders got some big time contributions from the youth.
Sophomore Saharra McKinney — dislocated middle finger and all — stepped up and netted a game-high 20 points. She went 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 10 from the charity stripe.
“She rose up to a big-time challenge and played the way she’s capable of every night,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “She was able to beat people off the dribble tonight, get some buckets inside and hit some critical free throws.”
Cloudland (20-8) was 3 of 13 going into the fourth quarter before going 16 of 18 to finish the game. Ryan Turbyfill and McKinney combined to make their final eight shots from the line.
Ella Benfield contributed in a big way inside for Cloudland, netting 15.
“Our kids rose up and made some big free throws down the stretch,” Birchfield said. “We got into foul trouble and it almost came back on us.”
Hampton (19-16) got 17 point from Madison McClain on 5-of-12 shooting from long range and 11 from Linsey Jenkins. Piper Helle also finished in double figures, netting 10.
The Lady Bulldogs had no seniors on the roster and greatly improved throughout the year.
Cloudland now sets its sights on the Lady Huskies.
“It’s a tough one and we’ve been in this next game for the last two or three years,” Birchfield said. “They have good size and good scorers. It’s going to be another tough one. North Greene has had everyone’s number here recently, but maybe we’ll find a way to come out on top.”