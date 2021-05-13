North Greene used a variety of ways to score four runs in the fourth inning and defeat University High for the District 1-A baseball championship Thursday night at David Crockett’s Sonny Miller Field.
Carter Morelock and Carson Whaley had RBI hits, while the other two runs came off an error and sacrifice fly in the Huskies’ 6-2 victory over the Bucs.
The Huskies (24-7) had scored first on a bloop single, while Tucker Owen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a two-run lead.
North Greene coach Jason Lowe was pleased to see his boys do whatever it took to get the job done.
“I’m happy for the kids. We have a lot of seniors and they’ve worked hard,” Lowe said. “We knew we could potentially make a run this year. We’ve not strung together the hits like we did today. When we would get something going, we would come back with another hit or two.”
Cayden Foulks picked up the win by scattering seven hits and throwing eight strikeouts. He went into the seventh inning before Jeshua Crawford closed the game.
UNIVERSITY HIGH SCORING
Down 2-0, University High pulled within a run in the top of the fourth with Cade Pollock’s triple to right field scoring Will Joyner.
Kaleb Meredith, who is scheduled to sign with the University of Tennessee on Sunday, doubled in the fifth to score Connor Horton for the other UH run.
The Bucs (19-13) had seven hits overall, but weren’t able to come up with other hits when needed.
“We saw the ball well today and put the ball in play. We just didn’t get the timely hits we needed to break an inning open,” University High coach Josh Petty said.
Joseph Kent allowed eight hits and six runs (only three earned) over four innings. Pollock entered in the fifth inning and gave up only one hit.
“Joseph and Cade threw well. We had the one inning where there were a couple of bloop singles,” Petty said. “They were able to move some runners around and that was the difference. But Joseph and Cade threw a good game.”
OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Whaley and Foulks each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead North Greene at the plate. Chance Campbell finished 2 for 4 and Jonah Palmer drove in two runs.
Meredith and Joyner had 2-for-4 days for University High. Three of the Bucs’ seven hits went for extra bases. Besides Meredith’s aforementioned triple, Joyner and Jacob Pealer both doubled.
NEXT UP
The Huskies will host Hancock County in the Region 1-A semifinals with Foulks slated to be on the mound again. Meredith, the talented southpaw who led the Bucs to a 2-1 win over Hampton in the District 1-A semifinals, is scheduled to start at Greenback.