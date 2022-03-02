The old saying of offense wins games but defense wins championships rang true in Wednesday’s Region 1-1A girls basketball title game inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
North Greene held Cloudland to 9-for-29 shooting from the field and won a third consecutive regional title, 37-26.
The Lady Huskies (24-12) will host Oneida in Saturday’s sectional round for a berth in the state tournament. The Lady Highlanders (20-9) will travel to Coalfield.
“A lot of people don’t like to watch those defensive types of games, but if they know the history of this rivalry, they realize that’s usually the way it goes when we play Cloudland,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “That’s a testament to our kids carrying out the game plan and knowing the personnel of the other team.”
Shelby Davenport was named tournament MVP after netting 11 points, but it was really the play of Brooklyn Anderson on both ends that helped put North Greene over the top.
Anderson finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds, giving Cloudland only one look at the basket most times down the floor.
Davenport hit a big 3-pointer in the third quarter that put the game out of reach. Of a sideline out-of-bounds play, the ball went to Anderson in the high post and Emily Britton made a cut into the lane.
Britton passed the ball out to Davenport on the wing and she drained the shot to put North Greene back up 12.
From there, it was all Lady Huskies as they were able to dribble out the final 2:13 of the game and clinch a fourth straight sectional berth.
“That was a big play because I think we’d gone quite a while without a bucket,” Buchanan said. “That pushed the lead back up there and gave us a little bit of security.”
Cloudland sophomore Saharra McKinney netted 10 points, but was 5-for-11 from the free throw line. The Lady ’Landers struggled all night, missing their first six free throw attempts and were in a hole from the tip as North Greene jumped up seven points in the first four minutes.
“You can’t miss free throws in a regional final against a good team like North Greene,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “It hurt us early missing all the free throws and we couldn’t make a shot on top of that. We knew we had to keep it low-scoring and we did that for the most part.
“Both of us are good defensive teams, but we have to have some more offense down the stretch.”
The defense was exceptional for the Lady Huskies in the first half, holding the Lady Highlanders to 2-for-11 from the field.
Cloudland wasn’t helping itself, though, going just 2-for-9 from the free throw line.
It was apparent early on that Anderson was going to dominate the boards as she had 15 rebounds in the first half.
“It’s tough to go on the road and win. It will be a tough atmosphere against a good ball club,” Birchfield said. “At this point, though, there aren’t any easy ones. We have to be a little tougher mentally and hopefully we feel good about it.”