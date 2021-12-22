If you can’t beat them, hire them.
That’s a philosophy East Tennessee State might use in its search for a new football coach.
Randy Sanders’ final game as the Bucs’ coach came at North Dakota State, where one of his potential replacements is coaching.
Tyler Roehl, North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator, has drawn ETSU’s interest, according to sources with knowledge of the process. The 35-year-old Roehl spoke with ETSU officials about the job via Zoom.
North Dakota State is preparing for the Football Championship Subdivision title game, where it will face Montana State on Jan. 8. The Bison beat ETSU 27-3 in the quarterfinals on Dec. 11, ending the Bucs’ championship season.
Sanders announced his retirement two days later.
Roehl has been on the staff for six of the Bison’s eight FCS national championships, one as a grad assistant and five as a full-time coach. He’s coached fullbacks and tight ends since 2014 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.
In his first season calling plays, North Dakota State went 16-0 and won the national championship, averaging 37.3 points and 496.5 yards per game. The 13-1 Bison are averaging 273.6 rushing yards a game, ranking fourth nationally, heading into the national championship game.
Roehl, a 2009 N.D. State graduate, was named to the 2020 class of American Football Coaches Association’s Under-35 Leadership Institute. The former All-American running back at North Dakota State rushed for a school-record 263 yards in a 27-21 win over Minnesota in 2007. He was with the Seattle Seahawks briefly after signing as an undrafted free agent.
Roehl’s name has popped up at ETSU after former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher interviewed for the position. Furman offensive coordinator and associate head coach George Quarles is also reportedly being considered. ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor and offensive coordinator Mike Rader are also candidates.