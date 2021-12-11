FARGO, N.D. — East Tennessee State’s thrilling football season came crashing to an end Saturday.
The Bucs were eliminated from the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 27-3 loss to North Dakota State at the Fargodome.
ETSU entered the game as a 26-point underdog and hung around for a while. Neither team scored in the first quarter before North Dakota State methodically began to pull away.
Several hundred fans made the trip from the Tri-Cities to cheer on the Southern Conference-champions Bucs, but North Dakota State played like a team with eight FCS national championships on its resume’. The Bison were just too tough, outgaining ETSU 401 yards to 165 in total offense.
“The program has come a long, long way,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We don’t like to lose, but we made it to the final eight. That’s pretty good.”
ETSU finished the season 11-2, setting the school record for most victories and points in a season while winning its first-ever outright Southern Conference championship. Along the way, the Bucs set several individual school records, most notably Quay Holmes becoming the program’s all-time leading rusher.
“We definitely enjoyed this season,” said ETSU safety Tyree Robinson, who played his final game for the Bucs on Saturday. “I feel like this is a step in the right direction.”
North Dakota State improved to 12-1 and will face James Madison in the semifinals.
“I didn’t think we really played poorly today,” Sanders said. “Was it our best effort? No. But you have to credit where credit is due. There’s a reason North Dakota State is who they are and what they’ve accomplished. They’ve won more national championships in the last 10 years than we have played seasons.”
The Bucs, who opened their season with a surprising win at Vanderbilt, will get another crack at the Southeastern Conference next year, although the task will be much tougher. They play at Mississippi State.