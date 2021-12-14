East Tennessee State started hot and finished cold and it added up to the Bucs’ first loss at home.
ETSU committed 18 turnovers and North Carolina A&T took advantage, earning a 69-67 victory in a nonconference men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Freedom Hall.
The Aggies turned the ETSU miscues into 26 points while improving to 4-8. The Bucs fell to 7-4.
It was no coincidence that Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T’s career assist leader, passed for the winning basket. Langley drove the lane and dished to Tyler Maye, who scored on a reverse layup with 7.2 seconds left. It was Langley’s sixth assist. Maye led the Aggies with 21 points.
After inbounding the ball, ETSU called timeout with 3.9 seconds remaining. Ty Brewer put up a contested baseline jumper that bounced off the rim. Charlie Weber’s putback came just after the buzzer and the Aggies escaped with the win.
Marcus Watson added 19 points for North Carolina A&T and Langley finished with 10.
Jordan King paced the Bucs with 15 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points, but had eight of the turnovers and was on the bench as ETSU tried for the tying or winning basket at the end. Ty Brewer had 13 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
North Carolina A&T pulled ahead 63-56 and the Bucs appeared to be in trouble. ETSU eventually caught the Aggies at 65-65 on a putback by freshman Mohab Yasser with 2:19 remaining.
Weber and Langley traded baskets to keep it tied, setting up a frenzied final minute.
Yasser missed a 3-pointer and the Aggies got the rebound but threw the ball away. That gave the Bucs the ball with 47 seconds left and King missed from 3-point range.
North Carolina A&T grabbed the rebound and had a chance to hold for a final shot as there was only a two-second difference on the game clock and shot clock. They didn’t wait that long as Langley passed to Maye for the winning basket.
ETSU led 37-31 at halftime and Ledarrius Brewer scored the Bucs’ first eight points of the second half.
Brewer’s basket put ETSU up 45-35 before the Aggies went on an 11-0 run to grab their first lead since 2-0. The big turnaround came with Ledarrius Brewer on the bench, having picked up his third foul with 14:53 left.
HOT START
The Bucs’ first 14 points came on four dunks and two 3-pointers and they never trailed. Ledarrius Brewer had three of the dunks as the Bucs found a soft spot in the North Carolina A&T zone.
The hot start — the Bucs made 14 of their first 19 shots — enabled ETSU to pull out to a 13-point lead late in the first half. They missed eight of their final nine as the Aggies cut the lead to 37-31 by halftime.
Brewer’s dunks accounted for all six of his first-half points. He also had five turnovers in the first half.
King had nine points at halftime, going 3 for 4 on 3-point shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
David Sloan had nine assists for ETSU, which shot 51% from the field and went 9 of 21 on 3-pointers. North Carolina A&T shot 47% and was 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
ETSU outrebounded the Aggies 31-29.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at UNC-Asheville at 2 p.m. Saturday.