Inspired by Kinley Norris’ gutsy performance, Jordan Hallman ended Science Hill’s match with Morristown East in the Region 1-AAA volleyball semifinals with nine straight service points.
Cleared to play Monday after recently suffering a sprained ankle and fractured foot, Norris had 25 assists and four aces in the Lady Hilltoppers’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over the Lady Hurricanes at the new Topper Palace.
Science Hill will host West Ridge, a 3-1 winner over Jefferson County, in Tuesday’s championship match at 6 p.m. Both semifinal winners advanced to the sectional round.
“The doctor told me I would need six weeks healing,” Norris said. “I was like, ‘No way. I’ve got regionals. I’ve got to put my brace and boot on, but it feels good. We were worried. One of our other girls got hurt at practice today, so we’re falling apart.”
They still had plenty of talent to withstand the Hurricanes, especially with Hallman a force at the net with 13 kills and at the backline with five aces. She was excited to see Norris playing alongside her.
“It was amazing to see her out there. It was the best news ever,” Hallman said. “She carries our team and has so much energy. She’s the quarterback and having her out there makes quite a change.
“With those service points, my senior season is on the line. You can’t go back there and think, ‘Just get it over the net.’ You’ve got to want to hit it right at someone. There was a lot riding on the serves. All the challenges we’ve had, it makes it sweeter to go to the sectional round.”
She wasn’t alone with the great service game as Science Hill ended with 20 aces and five service errors.
Autumn Holmes had team highs with 13 kills and 10 digs, while Olivia Kneisley had seven kills and eight digs. Libero Lexi Kalogeros and Maddie Fuller helped shore up the defense with 10 and eight digs, respectively. Fuller also had four aces.
“Lexi took some of the wind out of their sails with the way she picked up some of those balls,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Kinley just got cleared today. Having her back was huge for us. She goes everywhere. She plays defense, runs sets, does the drop-ins.
“You always want to start strong and start fast. We wanted to try in the postseason to limit our unforced errors and clean up our serves. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Lakin Burnside led Morristown East with seven kills. Jaci Drinnon had 14 assists and seven digs.
West Ridge 3, Jefferson County 1
Casey Wampler had 13 kills, followed by Rachel Miller with 11 and Rylee Haynie with 10 to lead the Lady Wolves to a 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 ,25-21 win over the Lady Patriots.
Olivia DeLung doled out 25 assists to go along with 10 digs and seven kills. Marleigh Pendleton accounted for 23 assists and seven digs.
Emalyne Hubbard had 14 digs and Bradlie Warner finished with a dozen.
Izzy Johnson paced Jefferson County with 14 kills and Natalie Moore had eight. Carly Bradley had a team-leading 14 assists.