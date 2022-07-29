Tigers Royals Baseball

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris during a game against Kansas City on July 24, 2021.

 Colin E. Braley/AP

Daniel Norris got his first start of the season with the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night.

The former Science Hill star had one strikeout and gave up no hits or walks over two scoreless innings in a 7-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

