Daniel Norris got his first start of the season with the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night.
The former Science Hill star had one strikeout and gave up no hits or walks over two scoreless innings in a 7-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians.
Norris, 29, returned for a second stint with the Tigers organization Wednesday after being released by the Chicago Cubs prior to last Saturday’s game at Philadelphia.
Norris, a 6-foot-2 left hander, signed a free-agent deal with the Cubs during the offseason. He appeared in 27 games for the Cubs, going 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA. He had 43 strikeouts over 30 innings before being put on the disabled list in June for a finger injury. He allowed one unearned run in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa.
The Cubs designed him for assignment last week, but released him prior to Saturday night’s game at Philadelphia.
A second-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, Norris made his Major League debut in 2014. He was first acquired by the Tigers in 2015 in a trade for David Price. He remained with the Tigers until being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers last season for top prospect Reese Olson.
Norris made 84 Major League starts before transitioning into a reliever role. He has a 20-38 career record with a 4.77 ERA. He has played in 194 games overall with 511 career strikeouts.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.