East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay announced on Tuesday that the Bucs will be without freshman guard Marcus Niblack.
Niblack has not played since ETSU’s Dec. 30 game against Western Carolina.
“Marcus is currently not able to play as we work through a non-disciplinary matter,” Shay said in a statement released by the university. “Due to privacy on the situation I am unable to comment further. Marcus is a great teammate and we would love to have him available to play.”
In nine appearances, Niblack has scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for ETSU this season.