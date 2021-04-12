There will be no homecoming game for the East Tennessee State football team, but the Bucs are still holding out some slight hope for an FCS playoff bid.
ETSU had been trying to add a non-conference game for Saturday, contacting more than 40 schools in hopes of replacing Chattanooga, which had opted out of the rest of the season. With no luck, the university announced on Monday that the regular season is officially over.
The Bucs’ 21-13 loss at Mercer on Saturday dropped them to 4-2 this spring and ended their hopes of a Southern Conference championship. There are only six at-large bids being awarded in this spring’s streamlined FCS playoffs.
“We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to play football this spring and get in games with the fall season being postponed,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We are disappointed that our final regular season opportunity versus Chattanooga has been canceled. Certainly, we are disappointed in the outcome Saturday night at Mercer. With that said, our team played some good football this spring and have been recognized in the national polls. I want to thank our great fans, Dr. Brian Noland and Scott Carter for their support and want to let them know we will continue to be ready in hopes that our name could be called on Sunday morning for the FCS playoffs.
“Whether our next opportunity comes in the playoffs or next fall, I am very excited about the future of our football program.”