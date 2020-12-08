East Tennessee State always claims it has the best basketball fans in the Southern Conference.
For the time being, the Bucs won’t be playing in front of any of them.
ETSU President Brian Noland announced Tuesday that all attendance at any athletic events on campus will be suspended until at least Dec. 27 as local COVID-19 numbers increase.
“As we surveyed the landscape here in Northeast Tennessee with rapid escalations in COVID cases, extreme positivity rates for tests that have been administered, we are increasingly concerned about the things we are seeing across our region,” Noland said during a video conference with local media. “As a result we have made the decision to pause attendance at all ETSU athletic events through Dec. 27. We’ll reassess as we approach the 27th and provide updates regarding other activities for the tail end of December and then the beginning of January.”
The original plan was to have the men’s basketball team play in front of 10 percent capacity, which would have been 618 at Freedom Hall.
“There’s probably few people in Northeast Tennessee who love college basketball more than I do,” Noland said. “This was not a decision entered into lightly.”
The Bucs’ game Tuesday night against UNC-Asheville was postponed when some members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus. ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said the two announcements were unrelated.
ETSU was informed Monday that the basketball team had positive tests. Two Tier One members (players, coaches, medical staff) tested positive and another Tier One member is in quarantine because of contact tracing. The team is still allowed to remain active. The current plans are to play the scheduled home opener, Saturday at 4 p.m. against UAB. That could change on a minute’s notice. The team’s next testing is scheduled for Thursday.
“Fortunately we are following every protocol and we’re hopeful that the rest of the team will be unaffected,” Carter said. “We still have to clear other protocols throughout this week. We’re hoping to be able to continue to play, but that will be a decision that our sports medicine and medical advisors will help us make.”
Carter said the attendance decision will also affect the local media, who will not be allowed to attend the games to cover them in person.
Noland said he hoped other schools would follow suit in closing the doors to fans. University High, which plays home games at Brooks Gym on ETSU’s campus, will not be allowed to have any fans at its games during the attendance ban.
“I strongly ask and encourage leaders across the region to make similar decisions at the high school and middle school levels,” Noland said. “COVID cases are escalating rapidly and we’re approaching the holidays, and the decisions we’ve made today we’ve made in the interest of the health and safety of our families.”
The decision will be looked at again at the end of December. What happens next will be anybody’s guess.
“I don’t think anything is certain,” Noland said. “As we move forward, we’re hopeful that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. There’s nothing I want more than to go to Asheville in March and bring home another Southern Conference championship.”
ETSU led the Southern Conference in attendance last season, averaging 4,706 fans per game with several sellouts down the stretch.