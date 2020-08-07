There will be no football, nor any other fall season sports in the South Atlantic Conference, until the spring of next year.
The conference’s Presidents Council voted Friday to postpone the start of the SAC’s sports season until the spring 2021 semester. The NCAA DII 13-member conference, which includes area schools Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Mars Hill, Tusculum and Virginia-Wise, previously postponed the start of the fall sports seasons until Sept. 26.
However, a press release from the SAC Friday states that the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the decision to delay fall sports until the spring.
“The presidents felt it was in the best interest of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and the campus communities in general to postpone to the spring of 2021,” the release states.
Fall sports in the SAC include football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and field hockey.
“When we made the decision to delay the start of the fall seasons, we were hopeful the nationwide trends would improve and allow our student-athletes to compete,” said Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry and chair of the SAC Presidents Council. “However, the pandemic has not improved as we had hoped, and we feel the best decision is to postpone any competition to the spring 2021 semester. This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we did not make it without careful consideration of all parties involved.”
The release further states, “As a result of the NCAA Board of Governors’ directives issued on Aug. 5, the SAC Presidents Council voted to temporarily suspend all athletically-related activities, including practices, weight training, and voluntary workouts for all sports until Sept. 1.
“The SAC leadership will continue to seek clarification from the NCAA on these directives. However, this temporary pause in athletically-related activities is necessary due to the ambiguity of the Board of Governors’ directives regarding testing requirements for practice activities and the coverage of medical expenses for COVID-19 related issues for student-athletes.”
The decision is another devastating one for the conference, SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said Friday.
“Much like the decision we had to make back in March to cancel spring sports, this decision to postpone fall sports was very difficult for our administration to make,” Britz stated. “But the health and safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority and we feel the decision to postpone our fall seasons is the best for their safety and well-being, and it gives us the best opportunity to play.
“While this still does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during the 2021 spring season, it gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”