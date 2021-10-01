Each week is a different challenge for a college football team and the past two weeks couldn’t have had any more contrast for East Tennessee State.
A week after defending 73 Samford passes, the Bucs are facing a team that would rather keep the ball on the ground.
ETSU plays host to Wofford on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The Bucs haven’t beaten the Terriers since 1998 and that constitutes a nine-game losing streak in the series.
If the streak is going to end, the Bucs will probably have to come up with more defensive stops than they did in their 55-48 overtime win against Samford, which gained 728 total yards, 582 through the air.
Wofford has passed for 438 yards — and no touchdowns — in three games.
“It’s a different challenge than what we faced last week by a good margin,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “The challenge is we’ve got to make them one-dimensional, whether it’s taking away the run, trying to force them to throw, or not giving them the option to throw and making them run. You can’t let an offense get two things going.”
Wofford has ranked in the top 10 of FCS rushing for 22 consecutive years. That’s the way the Terriers want to go and when they’re good at it, they’re hard to stop. They’re averaging 198 yards a game.
“They’re always a challenge to prepare for because they’re pretty multiple in their run-game looks and what they do. They run the power game. They do some quote-unquote traditional three-back offense. They involve the quarterback in the run game and right now they’re throwing probably better than they have.”
ETSU comes in 4-0, 1-0 in the Southern Conference, and ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll. Wofford is 1-2 and on a two-game losing streak after dropping its SoCon opener to VMI last weekend.
ETSU STARS
Quay Holmes is coming off a 163-yard performance that kept him in the national rushing lead with 536 yards. He also has six rushing touchdowns, second nationally.
Tyler Riddell pass for 291 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Samford. That solidified his hold on ETSU’s starting job, which always seem to be tenuous.
A LOOK AT WOFFORD
The Terriers have 43 newcomers from the team that played five games in the spring before opting out of the rest of its schedule. They also have a new offensive coordinator in Tyler Carlton, who replaced 33-year Wofford veteran Wade Lang.
Wofford’s Landon Parker was one of two FCS players to be a specialist and position player. He led the SoCon in punting — and was fifth nationally — with an average of 44.9 yards. He was also the team’s leading receiver.
HALL OF FAME
The members of the newest class of the ETSU Hall of Fame will be introduced at halftime.
TICKETS, PLEASE
A limited number of tickets are still available.
The home opener set the Greene Stadium record crowd of 9,720 and the second game drew more than 8,000.