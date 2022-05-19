STARKVILLE, Miss. — The big hits keep coming for the No. 1 ranked University of Tennessee baseball team.
Featuring a school-record tying seven home runs by five different players, the Vols routed defending national champion Mississippi State 27-2 Thursday night at Scott Field.
Jorel Ortega paced the Vols with two home runs, four hits, five runs scored and eight RBIs.
Luc Lipcius got the scoring underway for the Vols (47-7) with a solo home run in the first and another two-run shot in the seventh. He ended 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert each added solo shots in the first inning. Blake Burke added a three-run blast in the third inning and Ortega followed with his own three-run bomb in the sixth. He added a two-run homer in the eighth.
Burke and Logan Steenstra each drove in three runs.
The Vols finished with 25 hits overall, 14 for extra bases. Meanwhile, they were in shutdown mode on the defensive end. Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander had a no-hitter going through six shutout innings before being pulled.
The Bulldogs (26-28) have now lost 10 of their last 11 games. Game two of the regular-season ending series is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.