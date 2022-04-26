KNOXVILLE — Tennessee scored six runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 10-1 non-conference baseball win over Xavier on Tuesday night at Lindsay Nelson Stadium.
The No. 1 ranked Vols (38-3) were up 3-0 after Cortland Lawson hammered a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the second inning. It was Lawson’s eighth home run of the season.
Tennessee broke the game open in the sixth, scoring the first two runs on a fielding error. Jordan Beck later added a two-run double as the Vols raced to a 10-0 lead. Xavier (21-21) finally got on the scoreboard in the final inning.
Lawson led the Tennessee offense by driving in three runs. Trey Lipscomb had two hits, while Luc Lipcius and Seth Stephenson each scored twice.
Seven Vols pitchers combined to give up five hits. Zander Sechrist picked up the win, giving up two hits and one walk over 5 1/3 innings.
Kirby Connell, the younger brother of David Crockett High School basketball coach Cody Connell, got out all four batters he faced over 1 1/3 innings.
Tennessee hosts Auburn in a weekend SEC series starting Friday at 7 p.m.