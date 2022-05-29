SEC Tennessee Florida Baseball

Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell throws against Florida in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. — Camden Sewell threw five scoreless innings, Drew Gilbert had four RBIs and No. 1 seed Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 Sunday to win the SEC Tournament.

Evan Russell reached base, and advanced to second on a throwing error to lead off the fifth inning and scored on base-hit bunt by Seth Stephenson before Gilbert hit a three-RBI double to left field that gave the Volunteers a 4-0 lead.

BT Riopelle hit a two-run home run for Florida (39-22) in its three-run bottom of the eighth.

Stephenson, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, and Luc Lipcius hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to give Tennessee (53-7) a 7-0 lead.

Gilbert added a solo home run in the top of the ninth.

