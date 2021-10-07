The National League Division Series could have a Johnson City flavor of sorts.
MLB umpire Will Little is working the series, while left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris is on the Milwaukee Brewers’ roster.
Whether Norris makes Milwaukee’s postseason roster remains to be seen.
The Brewers take on the Braves in the best-of-five series beginning Friday at 4:37 p.m. Each team’s 26-man roster for the series will be submitted by 11 a.m. on Friday.
Norris and Little are both graduates of Science Hill High School.
It will be Little’s seventh postseason appearance. He’s worked three wild card games, two division series and the 2020 NLCS. Little will be working with crew chief Alfonzo Marquez, Mike Estabrook, Mike Muchlinski, Tony Randazzo and Quinn Wolcott.
The Brewers acquired Norris from the Detroit Tigers at the trading deadline. Several projections have him being left off the postseason roster. He went 1-0 with a 6.64 ERA in 20 1/3 innings for Milwaukee. He was 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA with the Tigers before the trade.
The former second-round draft pick is in his eighth season in the big leagues.