Fifteen seconds.
That’s how long Larry Weems had to hold his son, Brady, before the newborn baby was whisked away by medical personnel.
And for the weeks following that brief connection, Larry and his family faced the same questions and concerns every parent goes through with a premature birth.
And while some of the neonatal intensive care unit stories are heartbreaking, Brady’s journey is a picture of encouragement. Brady is not only a healthy 15-year-old, he’s a basketball player at University High. And a pretty good one.
He’s also a good student, with an impressive attitude. Brady expressed to his dad he wasn’t sure about agreeing to a newspaper story because he didn’t want to draw attention away from his team or teammates.
“I love my teammates,” Brady said. “I love playing at University High and I love the coaching staff. It’s not about me. It’s about my teammates and trying to have a good team.”
But Brady said he wanted to be an encouragement to others who have gone through similar challenges.
“I always felt like a normal kid physically,” said Brady, who is a 5-foot-7 freshman guard for the Buccaneers. “I never thought of myself as different. I never think of myself as being premature.”
DECEMBER 2006
Larry and Brady’s mother, Lauren, were hopeful of a full-term pregnancy after getting past a scare in the summer of that year. But Brady was born on Dec. 9, about seven weeks premature. He weighed five pounds, but actually lost weight during his month-long stay in the NICU.
Larry was coaching the Elizabethton’s girls basketball team, trying to negotiate time at the hospital while keeping his team together.
“I remember we couldn’t stay the night at the hospital,” Larry said. “We could only go at certain times. We couldn’t take him home.”
One Sunday after church, Larry and Lauren arrived at the hospital just as they were wheeling Brady’s incubator down the hall. Brady was being checked for encephalitis.
“It seemed like it was something every other day,” Larry said of the tests on Brady. “Check for this, check for that.
“I know some people that were in there when Brady was in there. This is the down side. One child has had some lifelong problems. There was a kid in there that weighed 14 ounces and looked like a baby squirrel. I don’t know what happened to that child. I remember asking a nurse if that child had any chance of living, and she said actually he does.”
FINALLY HOME
The challenges didn’t stop once they got Brady home. One day, Larry was watching him and he noticed Brady was turning blue.
“I picked him up and he came back to color,” Larry said.
As it turned out, Brady simply had reflux. Larry had to build him a ramp to put in his crib, so Brady could sleep at a slightly upright angle to prevent reflux.
Then there was the heart monitor, which Brady had to wear for the first year of his life.
“That thing would go off in the middle of the night and we would think he had stopped breathing,” Larry said. “But every time it was just a lead coming off, thank the Lord.”
MORE OBSTACLES
Brady hit a low spell when he was two years old.
“He had a chest cold and it got worse,” Larry said. “We eventually took him to the Johnson City Medical Center. He was in the ICU for 12 days with viral pneumonia.”
It was during this time where Larry got a vivid picture of how things can go the other way.
“Another kid the same age as Brady went into an ICU room beside Brady, and he didn’t come out,” Larry said. “And it was touch and go for Brady. Then he needed physical therapy to learn how to walk again. The first two years were just brutal.”
TURNING AROUND
Larry said Brady began to do much better after those early struggles. Brady took a liking to a Fisher Price basketball goal his dad got for him.
“He would shoot on that thing for hours and hours,” Larry said. “He just liked basketball. We started playing one on one. I lowered the goal to seven feet so he wouldn’t shoot from his hip.”
Eventually Brady got good enough to compete with dad. They played a best-of-seven series and Brady was up 19-0 in game seven. But Larry scored 21 straight.
Brady didn’t take the loss too well, but he’s still getting better.
“Playing one on one with my dad made me love basketball even more,” Brady said.
These days, he sees significant minutes for UH despite being in his first year of varsity basketball. He’s a sharp shooter who also enjoys playing on the defensive end of the court.
OTHER INTERESTS
Brady also plays tennis, which is the main reason he wound up at University High instead of a transition from Ridgeview Elementary to Daniel Boone.
“UH has a co-op with Unicoi County for tennis,” Larry said. “That’s one reason he didn’t go to Boone, because Boone doesn’t have a tennis program.”
Brady also plays piano, guitar and takes his grades seriously, currently carrying a 4.0 GPA.
But basketball stays at the top of his list.
“It’s definitely my passion,” Brady said. “I love basketball. I really like tennis, but if I had to play one of them, it would be basketball.”
A HOPE
Larry said he wanted to encourage people who are going through the same challenges faced by Brady.
“There were some bleak times,” he said. “Pray about it. Brady came out unscathed. And we’ve run into people he’s played against in AAU ball, and they said their kid was premature, too. With today’s technology the chances are pretty good they can live a normal life. Brady is a functioning normal kid, and there is hope.”
Brady said he hopes others who have been through things like him won’t be overcome with discouragement.
“I just say keep pushing,” Brady said. “Don’t give up. Keep fighting every day and keep working at it. And work hard. You have to work hard at it.”
Larry hasn’t coached at the high school level in 15 years, and he said he has learned a lot in that time.
“At the time I thought it was the most important thing in the world,” Larry said. “Now that I’ve pulled away from it, I realize more than ever it’s a game. Have fun, compete, shake hands, go home and get your homework done. That’s where it’s at. It’s not just about sports.”