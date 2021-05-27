MURFREESBORO — Science Hill’s dream week on the tennis courts continued Thursday with all three entries winning their quarterfinal matches and two advancing to state championship matches.
Griffen Nickels highlighted the action in the Large School boys singles at the Adams Tennis Center.
Nickels won his quarterfinal 7-5, 6-2 over Hasan Malik of Siegel and then defeated Andrew Lee of Oak Ridge, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals. Nickels had a strong serve, which he estimated gave him 20 percent of his points.
“I started off really good in that first match, but then the guy stepped up his game in the first set and played really well,” Nickels said. “He was agile, quick, a good all-around player, who had a drop shot and a little bit of everything. It was tough before I poured it on at the end.”
Nickels will be heavily favored in the state final when he faces Ranjay Arul of Collierville.
BOYS DOUBLES
Junior Om Patel and freshman Daniel Haddadin gave the Hilltoppers a 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal win over the Cleveland duo of Bryce Elliott and Brayden Conn in boys doubles.
Their styles meshed well with Haddadin hitting a number of winners after the duo fell behind 5-4 in the first set. With Haddadin hitting the shots from the baseline, it allowed Patel to play aggressive at the net, more the style he likes to play.
“It took a little time to figure out their style, what worked for us and what didn’t,” Patel said. “After that, we started winning more. The second set, we faltered a little, got a little shaky, but we got it together.”
Haddadin talked about coming through with the shots that changed the momentum of the match.
“I thought to myself that I’ve got to hit the ball if we’re going to win this match,” Haddadin said. “I was able to get a few good shots off and shift the momentum a bit. We were able to get those games and win.”
The pair fell to Jackson Stone and Ethan Eisenhauer from Ravenwood 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal round.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Allie Knox and Leah McBride captured their quarterfinal match 6-2, 7-6 (4) over Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha from Houston. They rolled in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1 over Jadan Pugh and Malyn Morgan from Dyersburg.
They had gotten down 5-1 in the second set of their quarterfinal.
“It was definitely stressful after we won the first set handily,” Knox said. “We just had to go back to what had been working for us and dig in. It was also like, it suddenly sunk in like, ‘Hey, we’re state (team) champs already, so let’s go for another one.’”
To get another championship, they will have to beat the doubles team of Vivy and Belle Huddleston from Brentwood. While it will be tough to go against the sister act, Knox and McBride have a tight bond as well.
“This is literally our first year playing doubles together, but it’s great,” McBride said. “Allie and I aren’t just doubles partners, we’re best friends and it’s cool to keep moving forward together.”
JOHNSON COUNTY DOUBLES
The Johnson County doubles team of Hailey Rider and Rhiannon Icenhour won 6-3, 6-2 in their Small Schools girls quarterfinal over Kaitlyn York and Samantha Marek from Cheatam County. They lost a three-set heartbreaker 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 to Mitzi Castro and Sarah Wilson from Madison Magnet in the semifinals.
ROGERS THRILLER
Dobyns-Bennett’s Willa Rogers breezed in her Large Schools singles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-1 over Alya Houser of Bearden. Her semifinal, a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) win over Collierville’s Margaux Britt, was a classic match that last nearly three hours.
Rogers was winning 5-0 in the third set when Britt stormed back to force the tiebreaker. Britt had the advantage at match point twice, only to see Rogers come back and prevail.
“I’m really proud of how I fought back after she had so much momentum at the end of that tiebreaker,” Rogers said. “Going into the match, I knew she hits the ball so hard it’s scary. I hit with guys a lot and that helped me get ready for this.”
Rogers will face Lucy Higgins of Lincoln County in Friday’s championship match.