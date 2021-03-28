East Tennessee State's basketball program is losing a third player from last season’s team as Marcus Niblack announced he is transferring to Tallahassee Community College.
Niblack, a point guard from Florida who originally signed with Ole Miss, played in 16 games and averaged 1.3 points.
Niblack joins Paul Smith and Truth Harris as players who have announced decisions to transfer after their freshmen seasons at ETSU. Smith and Harris are in the transfer portal.
Harris, a point guard from New York, averaged 1.2 points in 18 appearances. Smith, a power forward from Maryland appeared in just one game.
Meanwhile, senior point guard David Sloan is the first ETSU payer to announce he will be taking advantage of the NCAA’s rule allowing the 2020-21 season not to count as a year of eligibility, basically giving them an extra year.
Sloan indicated on Twitter that he’d be returning with “business to be handled. 4 back.”
Sloan, who transferred to ETSU from Kansas State, averaged 11.1 points per game to rank third on the team. He led the Bucs in assists, starting 15 games at the point.
The Bucs’ other two scholarship seniors, Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson, haven’t said whether or not they would be returning for an extra season.