BRISTOL — Holidays will be a busy time at Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway in 2022.
It was announced Wednesday that the Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series will be held on Easter Sunday, April 17. A day later, it was announced the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol will be returning to their traditional Father’s Day weekend in June.
Before that, the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals are scheduled Oct. 15-17.
It will be a different schedule than years past with only one Nitro qualifying session on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. Timed runs and qualifying for Sportsman classes begin at 9 a.m. followed by Nostalgia Pro Stock, Gassers, Pro Modifieds and Pro Stock Motorcycles.
Sportsman eliminations start at 8 a.m. Saturday. There are two rounds of Nitro qualifying starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with Sportsman follow.
Sunday’s pre-race ceremonies start at 10:30 a.m. with eliminations to begin at 11:30 a.m. There were no NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in 2020 due to COVID-19. Mike Salinas in Top Fuel and Bob Tasca III were the Top Fuel and Funny Car winners in 2019.
OLYMPIC HEROES
Two Olympic medal winners from the recent Tokyo games were named Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes.
Milligan University cyclist Megan Jastrab and former King student and Team USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt bestowed the honor after each earned a bronze medal in their respective sports.
Jastrab, a three-time junior world champ, is the only current Milligan student-athlete to compete in the Olympics, the first to earn an Olympic medal and the first to compete for Team USA.
She also competed in the Olympic Madison, becoming the first Amer- ican woman to score a point in the event. She was introduced to the BMS crowd in pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
“Whenever I fly into Tri-Cities (airport) I always see the track and it looks so cool. I’ve always said, ‘I need to go to this race,’ and to get this opportunity, it’s just perfect,” Jastrab said. “Compet- ing in the Olympics was an unforgettable experience. I’ve always admired the Olympic athletes and everything it represents competing for the U.S. team. It was mind-blowing to me and it’s been really special since I’ve been home.”
Hildebrandt was a two-time national champion at King and four-time finalist. She won the 116.5-pound weight class at the 2021 Olympic trials.
SUPPORTING SHERRY
Martin Truex Jr. drove a special SherryStrong.org No. 19 Toyota at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in the efforts to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
SherryStrong.org is a subsidiary of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and named in honor of the driver’s longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex, a cancer survivor.
Since being diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014, Pollex has undergone three major surgeries and over 40 chemotherapy treatments. Bass Pro Shops, a longtime sponsor of Truex, the 2017 NASCAR champion, decided to support the cause with Saturday’s sponsorship.
In addition, Pollex was named the race’s grand marshal with the command to “Start Your Engines.”
DALE JR. SCHOLARSHIP
Caleb Cate, a freshman at the University of Northern Ohio, was named the recipient of a $2,088 scholarship established by BMS in 2017 to honor Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Cate from Knoxville was selected from more than 75 students from 11 different colleges. He comes from a racing family with his grandmother and father both drag racers. Cate is a frequent competitor at Knoxville Dragway and has occasionally competed at Bristol Dragway.
His interest in the automotive field and racing moved Cate ahead of the pack. His grandmother, Cathey Cate, started the family racing tradition behind the wheel of a 1966 Chevelle. His great uncle was a noted mechanic on Top Fuel dragster, even competing against “Big Daddy” Don Garlits and “TV” Tommy Ivo.
Two other UNOH students — Benjamin Anton of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania and Misgana Taye of Lima, Ohio — were awarded $500 runner-up scholarships.