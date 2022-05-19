The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals are literally one month away June 17-19 at Bristol Dragway.
It’s the first time the race will be run on its traditional Father’s Day date since 2019 and the first time ever that all four top classes — Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle — will compete at Bristol in a national event.
The 2020 race was postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the race was run in October as part of the NHRA playoffs.
Mike Salinas won his second straight Bristol victory, beating Steve Torrence in a rematch of the 2019 Top Fuel final. Alexis DeJoria picked up her first Bristol win in Funny Car on a holeshot. She posted a remarkable .002 reaction time to beat J.R. Todd in an all-Toyota final.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle’s first race at Bristol in 20 years, Angelle Sampey defeated Karen Stoffer in an all-female final.
In addition to the Pro Stock cars and bikes, Top Fuel Harley qualifying is also on the schedule. Friday qualifying for the Nitro classes on June 17 start at 8 p.m. with the fire-breathing monsters lighting up the Bristol sky.
There are two qualifying sessions on Saturday, June 18 with eliminations on Sunday, June 19.
DER BRACKET SERIES
The season-opening race for the DER Bracket Series takes place this weekend at Bristol Dragway. Friday night is a test-and-tune with racing scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
There are five weekends, 10 races overall, currently on the 2022 DER schedule. It is part of the NHRA Southeast Division 2 in the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Racing Series.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program will return to Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
There are twin features for the Street Stock class with a 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stocks. Two-time track champion Ronnie McCarty has won the first two races of the season at his home track.
There are also features for the Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes. Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and racing to start at 8 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SUPERCROSS
Round 3 of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is scheduled for Saturday at Muddy Creek Raceway. Practice starts at 10:30 a.m.
Johnson City rider Adam Britt leads the Pro standings 47-37 over Cory Cooper from Pennington Gap, Virginia after two races.