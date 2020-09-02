Bristol Dragway and National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) officials announced Wednesday that the 2020 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals has been canceled.
The race was originally scheduled for June 19-21 before being rescheduled for October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans aren’t allowed in the pits for the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in two weeks, the pit pass is a large selling point for the NHRA event.
“After much deliberation with NHRA officials in respect to the pandemic, our intimate grandstand area and the vastly interactive nature of this event that fans have become accustomed to, we were left with the very difficult decision to cancel the race this season,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway in a statement. “The safety of our guests and participants is our top priority and we thank everyone involved in this event for their patience and understanding. We simply aren’t able to host our 20th anniversary race in a befitting manner, and we look forward to bringing the Thunder Valley Nationals back to Bristol Dragway in 2021.”
Ticketholders are eligible for a 120 percent credit for the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, or they can request a full refund.
NHRA races, while shown on national television, don’t have the lucrative TV contracts to support them like NASCAR races do.
NHRA released an updated schedule consisting of six national events for the rest of 2020. It eliminates the traditional “Countdown to the Championship” playoffs with the season to resume this weekend, Sept. 3-6, with the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
The Gatornationals have been rescheduled for Sept. 25-27 with other national events at St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and the NHRA Finals moved to Las Vegas on Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, scheduled for Sept. 16-18, has also been canceled. Like Bristol, fans can choose a full refund or be eligible for a 120 percent credit to the 2021 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals or NHRA Carolina Nationals.