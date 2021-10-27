FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. The Vikings will be without their best cornerback, Patrick Peterson, for a daunting matchup for their defense against the highest-scoring team in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys. Cameron Dantzler will take his place in the starting lineup.