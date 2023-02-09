It’s the annual tradition of the local experts making their Super Bowl picks. We surveyed the area’s high school coaches to see who they favor in this year’s big game.
While the Philadelphia Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite according to the Caesar’s Sportsbook, more of the coaches put their faith in the Kansas City Chiefs. Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins summed it up best, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls.”
Although Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been slowed with a high ankle sprain, most favor him over the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts due to experience. There is also Andy Reid's coaching experience in the big game as he faces his old team.
Still, some favored the Eagles and their stout defense. Here are the opinions of the experts:
Stacy Carter, Science Hill
You can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes. He only had one receiver we’d heard of against the Bengals. If he gets his receivers back, it could get ugly. He and (Travis) Kelce remind you of Tom Brady and (Rob Gronkowski), except Kelce is more athletic than Gronk. Everything tells you the offensive line and all are better for the Eagles, but Mahomes, I think he’s the best … CHIEFS, 27-21.
Joey Christian, Dobyns-Bennett
Top to bottom, I think the Eagles have the best roster. It’s pretty stout at all spots. There are too many rookies on the Chiefs defense. Kansas City has a couple of weeks to get better so Mahomes and Kelce will be a lot more healthy. But, the defensive line of the Eagles is tough and the offensive line is able to move people. It’s always a line of scrimmage game … EAGLES, 27-24.
Justin Hilton, West Ridge
I’m going with the Chiefs because of Mahomes. Jalen Hurts is good too, but Mahomes can make things happen. I like both of the defensive lines and Philadelphia probably has more depth with the tackles they’ve got. But, the Chiefs’ Chris Jones just took over the AFC Championship game and I think he can do that again … CHIEFS, 35-28.
Jesse McMillian, Volunteer
The way Jalen Hurts has played and how good the Eagles are on the offensive line, that gives them an advantage. But they’re also going against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. I like the Eagles to win, but I wouldn’t have the confidence to put money on either one of them. I think defensively, they’re a little better than the Chiefs … EAGLES, 24-17.
Jeremy Jenkins, Daniel Boone
You’ve always been told that offense wins games, but defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls. That’s why I go with the Chiefs. Mahomes, banged up, still got it done in the AFC Championship and they’ve got just enough on defense where they’re good up front with (Chris) Jones. They get after the passer and are pretty good against the run. And Philadelphia is a run-first team with two great receivers on the edges, but I have a tough time going against Mahomes … CHIEFS, 27-24.
Hayden Chandley, David Crockett
It’s hard not to like Mahomes after the AFC Championship game. This is probably the best defense that Kansas City has had during their five-year run. To put the pressure on the quarterbacks, that has been the difference. I like their defense to make some plays for them and Mahomes will be ready to go. It doesn’t seem like it matters who he’s throwing to. Kemp had one catch in like two years. It shows he can get it done with 87 (Travis Kelce) and whoever … CHIEFS, 31-27.
Shawn Witten, Elizabethton
I feel like it’s Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid time. They have had some AFC Championship battles the last five seasons. The combination of an explosive offense with a great pass rush on defense wins the Super Bowl for the Chiefs ... CHIEFS, 27-24.
Drew Rice, Unicoi County
The Eagles are without question the best “team” in the NFL as far as their roster as a whole. However, I don’t know how you bet against Patrick Mahomes. He does things that no other quarterback on the planet can do. I think he and Travis Kelce find a way to win their second Super Bowl … CHIEFS, 31-27.
Michael Lunsford, Hampton
(Longtime Chiefs fan)
I might be picking with my heart instead of my head. You have to bank on Mahomes getting it done because Philadelphia looks like the better team. The Chiefs are so beat up and for him to do what he did in the AFC Championship with the fourth, fifth and sixth receivers, their best linebacker out, that was gutsy. He wasn’t able to plant on the right foot. He’s like Michael Jordan, he’s gutsy and finds a way to win … CHIEFS, 24-17.
Jason Jarrett, Happy Valley
The Eagles look dominant on both sides of the ball. They’re explosive on offense and the RPO stuff is really good with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. The defense looks to be very fast and aggressive. A lot of injuries that the Chiefs are battling. That’s a question, although the two weeks will help them heal up a little. Still, I feel the Eagles have more athleticism and team speed … EAGLES, 31-24.
Zac Benfield, Cloudland
I like running the football and playing defense. That’s what the Eagles do. Mahomes being hurt has a lot of implications. If he was 100 percent, I would probably go with the Chiefs. But the way he moved in the AFC Championship, I think the Eagles can drop deep in coverage and just blitz the four down linemen without him scrambling ... EAGLES, 34-28.