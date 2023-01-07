The Green Bay Packers know they’ll reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The Lions could have a playoff bid at stake as well. The Lions can reach the postseason if they beat the Packers and if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be seeking to make amends after throwing three interceptions in a 15-9 loss at Detroit earlier this season.

KEY MATCHUP: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions pass defense. Detroit has given up the most yards of any NFL team this season, but the Lions gave Green Bay’s offense all kinds of problems in their 15-9 victory over the Packers earlier this season. The Lions will try to force Rodgers into more mistakes Sunday night.

