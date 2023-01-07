The Green Bay Packers know they’ll reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The Lions could have a playoff bid at stake as well. The Lions can reach the postseason if they beat the Packers and if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be seeking to make amends after throwing three interceptions in a 15-9 loss at Detroit earlier this season.
KEY MATCHUP: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions pass defense. Detroit has given up the most yards of any NFL team this season, but the Lions gave Green Bay’s offense all kinds of problems in their 15-9 victory over the Packers earlier this season. The Lions will try to force Rodgers into more mistakes Sunday night.
BALTIMORE (10-6) at CINCINNATI (11-4)
The Ravens no longer have a chance to win the AFC North because of the NFL’s decision to cancel Monday night’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. If the Bengals had lost to the Bills and then to the Ravens, Baltimore would have won the division with a victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. But the Ravens remain 1 1/2 games behind the Bengals. Sunday’s game still has meaning for both teams as they try to improve their playoff seeding.
KEY MATCHUP: Bengals QB Joe Burrow vs. the Baltimore secondary. Burrow threw for 525 yards in Cincinnati’s victory over a depleted Baltimore defense in December 2021, but in the matchup earlier this season, the Ravens held him to 217.
CAROLINA (6-10) at NEW ORLEANS (7-9)
The New Orleans Saints are riding a three-game winning streak into their season finale against the Carolina Panthers. The first meeting between these teams went to the Panthers in Week 3 in Carolina. The rematch comes a week after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention. The Panthers fell last week at Tampa Bay. That result also eliminated the Saints from NFC South contention.
KEY MATCHUP: Saints QB Andy Dalton vs. the Panthers’ banged-up secondary. Carolina is without starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson, and gave up 432 yards and three long TDs passing to Tom Brady last week. Expect to see more of cornerback Josh Norman this week after Keith Taylor and C.J. Henderson struggled.
CLEVELAND (7-9) at PITTSBURGH (8-8)
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 still in the mix for a playoff spot. The Steelers have won five of six to get to 8-8 heading into a visit from longtime rival Cleveland to end the regular season. Pittsburgh needs to win and have Miami and New England both lose to reach the playoffs for a third straight year. The Browns are at 7-9, including 3-2 since Deshaun Watson returned from suspension. A victory would give Cleveland a season sweep of Pittsburgh and put the Browns ahead of the Steelers in the final standings for the first time since the franchise re-entered the league in 1999.
KEY MATCHUP: Cleveland’s running game against Pittsburgh’s defensive front. The Browns gashed the T.J. Watt-less Steelers for 171 yards rushing while winning at home in Week 3. Pittsburgh’s run defense has been erratic at best this season, even after Watt returned from a torn left pectoral in early November. If the Browns can control the line of scrimmage the way they did in the first meeting, Cleveland could scuttle Pittsburgh’s modest playoff hopes.
HOUSTON (2-13-1) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-11-1)
The Houston Texans can clinch the No. 1 overall draft pick for the fourth time in franchise history with a loss Sunday at Indianapolis. The Colts, meanwhile, can wrap up a top-five draft pick if they lose a seventh straight game under interim coach Jeff Saturday. But both teams say they’re not thinking about draft picks. Instead, they want to close out these miserable seasons with a victory and take some momentum into what will likely be tumultuous offseasons for both AFC South teams.
KEY MATCHUP: Houston QB Davis Mills vs. Colts secondary. Mills has shown the Texans he’s not their long-term solution at quarterback and though he appeared to be making progress late this season, he took a step back last week when Houston failed to score a TD. If Indy can apply steady pressure, perhaps Mills will add to his interception total (13). Only three NFL players have thrown more picks this season.
MINNESOTA (12-4) at CHICAGO (3-13)
Kirk Cousins and the NFC North champion Vikings will try to head into the playoffs on a winning note when they visit the Bears in the regular-season finale. The Vikings got pummeled 41-17 at Green Bay last week. They also lost standout right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottman to season-ending injuries. Minnesota won’t have to contend with Justin Fields after the Bears announced this week he will not play. That ends his shot at breaking the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
Chicago set a franchise record last week at Detroit by dropping its ninth straight and matched one with its 13th loss.
KEY MATCHUP: Minnesota’s defensive line against Chicago’s running backs. The Bears will be without their biggest threat, with the team holding Justin Fields out of the game, ending his bid to break the NFL single-season rushing record for a QB. But they still have two ball-carrying threats in Montgomery and RB Khalil Herbert.
N.Y. JETS (7-9) AT MIAMI (8-8)
The Miami Dolphins have one more chance to keep their 2022 playoff hopes alive when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. If the Dolphins beat the Jets, they will need New England to lose to Buffalo to get into the playoffs. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week vs. Seattle.
NEW ENGLAND (8-8) at BUFFALO (12-3)
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he’s been leaning on his experience seeing Reggie Brown suffer a spinal cord injury on the field in 1997 as he helps his team deal with emotions about the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Patriots are playing the Bills this week and need to win to have any chance of making the playoffs. But some players say it’s been a difficult week of preparation because they are preoccupied with how Hamlin is doing and trying to support him.
KEY MATCHUP: Patriots pass rush vs. Bills QB Josh Allen. Buffalo was able to control the game in a 24-10 victory the last time the teams met. Allen completed 22-of-33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots weren’t able to get consistent pressure on the Bills quarterback. Allen was even more effective in last season’s 47-17 Bills’ playoff win going 21 for 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
TAMPA BAY (8-8) at ATLANTA (6-10)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will attempt to build momentum for the playoffs when they close the regular season at Atlanta. Coach Todd Bowles has said he intends to start Brady and other regulars even though the Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South. Brady threw for a season-high 432 yards and three TDs without an interception in a win over Carolina last week and has overcome double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter to win each of the past two games. He needs nine completions this week to break his own NFL single-season record of 485 set in 2021.
KEY MATCHUP: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette vs. Falcons defense. While Evans and Godwin are difficult matchups for Atlanta’s 26th-ranked pass defense, Fournette’s 72 receptions rank third among NFL running backs. He had 10 catches for 83 yards and added 56 rushing yards in the first game against the Falcons this season.
ARIZONA (4-12) at SAN FRANCISCO (12-4)
The San Francisco 49ers look to complete a season sweep against the NFC West for the first time since 1997 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners have won nine straight games and are still in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC playoffs thanks in part to the play of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five straight games. The Cardinals have lost six straight games and will be starting fourth-string quarterback David Blough. The game will also be the final one for Arizona star J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement.
KEY MATCHUP: Cardinals’ back seven vs. 49ers’ pass catchers. San Francisco relies heavily on playmakers generating yards after catch and Arizona has struggled stopping that all season. The Niners rank third in the NFL averaging 6.6 yards after catch per reception, including 7.6 in the first meeting against Arizona. The Cardinals are last in the NFL allowing an average of 6.15 yards after catch.
DALLAS (12-4) at WASHINGTON (7-8-1)
The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders with the chance still there to win the NFC East. They need the Philadelphia Eagles to also lose at home to the New York Giants. Running back Tony Pollard could return for the 12-4 Cowboys after missing their last game with a thigh injury. He’s one touchdown away from 10 this season. The 7-8-1 Commanders are turning to rookie Sam Howell as their starting quarterback after being eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas needs a victory and losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco to earn the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.
KEY MATCHUP: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy against the out-of-town scoreboard. Because Dallas needs the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to the New York Giants — in addition to beating Washington — to win the division, decisions could be made based on how the other NFC East game is going. McCarthy will try to keep an eye on the Giants-Eagles to rest top players if it becomes prudent but also said he will coach to win.
L.A. CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12)
The Los Angeles Chargers might end up playing a bunch of backups against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers are waiting until Sunday to decide their lineups and see if it would make sense to sit some starters, depending on how the playoff seedings shake out. The Broncos are missing the playoffs for a seventh straight season and are aiming to avoid the first-ever 13-loss season. The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett following a blowout loss to the Rams on Christmas and they lost 27-24 in Kansas City in interim head coach Jerry Rosburg’s debut.
KEY MATCHUP: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who’s enjoying a late-season surge, against the Chargers secondary. Jeudy has had at least six catches in each of his past five games and has a career-best 62 receptions this season. Chargers S Derwin James is likely to return after missing last week’s game because of a concussion.
L.A. RAMS (5-11) at SEATTLE (8-8)
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will close out the regular season on Sunday with playoff hopes at stake for the home team. Seattle needs a victory over the Rams and Detroit to beat Green Bay in the Sunday night game to qualify for the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks beat the Rams 27-23 last month at SoFi Stadium, but Los Angeles will have a new look this time with Baker Mayfield at quarterback and a rejuvenated run game with Cam Akers. It also marks the return of Bobby Wagner to Seattle for his first game as an opponent after 10 seasons with the Seahawks.
KEY MATCHUP: Rookie Seattle RB Kenneth Walker III is trying to end his first season with a bang. After a midseason swoon and a troublesome ankle injury suffered in the first meeting with the Rams, Walker has posted consecutive 100-yard rushing games against the Chiefs and Jets. The Rams are 10th best in the league at stopping the run, giving up 109.9 yards per game and held the Seahawks to 90 yards in the first meeting.
N.Y. GIANTS (9-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA (13-3)
The NFC-East leading Philadelphia Eagles will look to lock up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs in their third opportunity with a victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. New York clinched its first playoff berth since 2016 last week and is locked into the No. 6 seed. Giants coach Brian Daboll hasn’t said how much his usual starters will play but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley sat out, among others.
KEY MATCHUP: New York’s offensive line against the Eagles’ defensive front. Philadelphia’s front four has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Josh Sweat (11), Javon Hargrave (11) and Brandon Graham (11) all have reached double-digit sacks, marking the first time that has happened since the league began recording sacks as an individual statistic in 1982. The Eagles have recorded six or more sacks in five consecutive games, helping them set a team record with 68 sacks thus far this season.