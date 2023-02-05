Jesse Krull has gone from delivering highlights in the Tri-Cities as WJHL’s weekend sports anchor to working with the National Football League’s all-time leading rusher.
The Minnesota native is content manager for the Notable Live and Prova brands, two companies owned by Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.
With Notable Live, Krull often hosts Zoom calls with major sports stars along with Smith. He also has duties as an event coordinator. In his role with Prova, he authenticates autographs from shows that Smith and other stars attend.
Krull is living in Sacramento with girlfriend Ashley Sharpe, a former news anchor at WJHL who is now working for that area’s local CBS affiliate. It’s quite a detour for Krull, a big fan of the Minnesota pro sports teams — the NFL’s Vikings, the NBA’s Timberwolves, the NHL’s North Stars and Major League Baseball’s Twins.
While he’s still a Timberwolves fan, he’s enjoying watching the Sacramento Kings’ as the current No. 3 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference. He’s especially enjoying working with the Dallas Cowboys legend Smith — and explained how the process got started.
How did you get hooked up with Emmitt?
“I was in Sioux City, Iowa, and my dream was to come back and work in my home state of Minnesota. I potentially had a job with a Minnesota hockey team.
“I was debating it, then (with) six months left on my contract in Sioux City, I go to an autograph show to help out one of my co-workers who was working for Emmitt and I had an amazing time. I never thought anything of it other than they might ask for my assistance from time to time.
“So I stay in TV and take the position in Johnson City. One year into my job with WJHL, my friend asked, ‘Would you be interested in helping out with Emmitt and these companies starting up?’
"Since I have the sports broadcasting background, they wanted me to host a weekly show and have guests on it. I would host it every football season with Emmitt and one of his guests.
“This past May, they had the authentication with Prova as well, so they offered me the job full-time.”
Was it tough to leave television?
Krull: “I had two options. The TV industry is all I wanted to do since high school and I was likely going to make it back to Minneapolis with a couple of leads on the table. Or I can do this start-up company with Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. He’s a legend and everyone knows his name, but it’s a start-up company.
“I thought if I could fast-forward 20 years and I didn’t take this job with Emmitt Smith, I would be kicking myself. The TV industry is always going to be there. Ashley, my family, everyone was telling me to take this job. No one told me to take the TV jobs.”
As a Vikings fan, how did you feel about Emmitt Smith growing up?
Krull: “I respect the legends like Emmitt Smith. We could have had him, but the Herschel Walker trade, Emmitt’s draft pick was part of that trade.
“It’s the worst trade in NFL history, but led to him being drafted by the Cowboys and he won three Super Bowls.”
The question you get most often, what’s it like to work with Emmitt Smith?
Krull: “When you come to some athletes, you get starstruck a little. When you get past that aura with him, you find out he’s so personable and so nice. He’s one of the best people to talk to, to work for.
“He will joke with you, rib you a little, just one of those guys who you want to work for. He’s learned how to surround himself and you with an amazing team. I’m happy he’s just one of these people who takes pride in taking care of his family and the people who work for him.”
Is there anyone you’ve been starstruck with in this business?
Krull: “We’re at a function last summer and you see the list of guys beforehand. This goes back to my Minnesota roots, so I get starstruck meeting (NHL star) Alexander Ovechkin. I got a picture with him and my hands were shaking.
“The football guys, I’ve talked to so many of them and found out most are everyday guys. Now if Tom Brady came in the room, I’m sure I’d be a little starstruck.”
What are your best memories of living in the Tri-Cities?
Krull: “When I moved there, I didn’t think about it other than it’s another job and might be fun. Johnson City and the Tri-Cities as a whole is the best place I’ve lived other than home in Minnesota.
“It’s unique with the people, the landscape. If you want to be in a small city you can be, but you can get the bigger-city vibe easily with drives to Knoxville, Charlotte or Nashville. I loved covering sporting events that impacted my career.
“I wasn’t a NASCAR fan beforehand, but I loved the Bristol races. I adapted because going into it I had no idea what I was talking about. By the time I was leaving, I knew all about this driver, this track and when this happens. I have plenty of NASCAR gear now that I wear.
“ETSU’s 30-4 run was a great memory with such an amazing basketball team. (Steve) Forbes got the Wake Forest job from that season. Obviously, he was going to get a bigger job at some point, but he was the hottest coaching name during that off-season.
“I loved the high school games, meeting the incredible people. Some of the schools that stand out like Elizabethton, Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and smaller schools like Hampton, Cloudland and Patrick Henry. Those people made my job a heckuva lot easier. Covering those events, I feel, sculpted me into a better person.
“I covered the Appy League the first year I was there in 2019. Brett Baty, who just got called up to the majors with the New York Mets this past year, I covered him when he was in Kingsport and did stuff with him. Now he’s one of the best prospects in the game.
“When we went through COVID, that was such a hard time for everyone. But my co-workers, my friends in the area, we made the most of everything and made it through it.”