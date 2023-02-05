Jesse Krull has gone from delivering highlights in the Tri-Cities as WJHL’s weekend sports anchor to working with the National Football League’s all-time leading rusher.

The Minnesota native is content manager for the Notable Live and Prova brands, two companies owned by Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

