The Philadelphia Eagles will try to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season when they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia (11-1) can clinch a berth with either a win or a tie against New York (7-4-1). The Giants have slipped in recent weeks, going 1-3-1 in their past five games. New York has not made the playoffs since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP: The Giants’ offensive line vs. the Eagles’ front seven. New York has won when it controls the ball by running effectively and throwing selectively. It’s crucial this week. The Eagles have the league’s best pass defense and the front seven has the majority of their 42 sacks. Ball control also keeps quarterback Jalen Hurts and company off the field.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video