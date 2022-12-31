Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) host the surging Carolina Panthers (6-9) in a matchup with NFC South championship implications. The first-place Bucs will repeat as division champs and go on to host a first-round playoff game with a victory Sunday. The Panthers can win their first NFC South crown since 2015 by beating Tampa Bay and New Orleans to close the regular season. Carolina and Tampa Bay met earlier in the season with the Panthers winning 21-3 at home.

KEY MATCHUP: Bucs QB Tom Brady against a Panthers defense that held Tampa Bay to three points in the Oct. 23 meeting between the teams at Carolina. Brady has thrown for 4,178 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions, however, the Bucs are only averaging 17.7 points per game. That’s 28th in the league.

