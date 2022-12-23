Dolphins Bills Football

Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives for a two-point conversion in a win over the Dolphins last week. Buffalo, which has already earned a playoff spot, can clinch the AFC South title with a win over Chicago on Saturday.

 Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills look to clinch the AFC East title when they visit Chicago in what is expected to be one of the Bears’ coldest home games. The Bills have clinched their fourth straight playoff berth, and need a win or a tie to secure their third straight division title. The game figures to be played in frigid conditions with National Weather Service predicting a high of 10 degrees with gusting wind in Chicago on Saturday. And that’s after heavy snow on Thursday and Friday. Chicago will try to stop a seven-game losing streak and avoid matching the worst skid in franchise history.

KEY MATCHUP: Bills WR Stefon Diggs against Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. Assuming he plays, Johnson gets to go against another top receiver after going at it with A.J. Brown last week. Though Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, Johnson made him work for it and broke up a season-best three passes. Now, he faces the league’s third-leading receiver in Diggs, who has 1,299 yards

